Zack Snyder Teases Rebel Moon’s Ending, Plans For The Sequel

This December, the holiday season is packed with tons of exciting 2023 new movie releases to round out the year on a strong note, including Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon . The filmmaker behind the DCEU’s SnyderVerse is going all in on his upcoming space opera starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and Anthony Hopkins, with not one, but two movies already having release dates. With the first installment just a couple of weeks away, Snyder shared more details on his plans.

When Snyder spoke to CinemaBlend’s sister site Total Film about Rebel Moon, which comes to those with a Netflix subscription on December 22, he revealed that the two Rebel Moon movies are very much connected. In his words:

The truth is that movie one is a set-up for movie two. The end is a crazy cliffhanger that launches you into The Scargiver.

As announced back in August alongside Rebel Moon ’s trailer , fans of the filmmaker and science fiction films can look forward to two Rebel Moon movies. The first part, titled A Child of Fire, will be released in a couple of weeks and a second part called The Scargiver will land on Netflix just four months later, on April 19, 2024. Check out the trailer for the first part below:

Zack Snyder shared that the two storylines will completely play into the other, with A Child of Fire leaving audiences crying for The Scargiver in the new year. Snyder also said this:

Tonally, they're very different movies. In Part 1 we spend a lot of time in the village, having this real relationship to the place and people. So that when we actually have to fight and die for them, we care about them.

The setup of the Rebel Moon movies sounds comparable to the Dune films, where the first part was primarily dedicated to setting the tone for the world and introducing its characters before Dune: Part Two, coming out this March, focuses on Paul Atriedes eventually leading a rebellion against House Harkonnen... after he learns to ride a sandworm, of course. Zack Snyder has clearly crafted an in depth world for Rebel Moon, and one movie on its own wasn’t enough to explore the plot points he crafred. Heck, there’s even going to be a Rebel Moon prequel comic book coming out in January as well.

Rebel Moon is about a universe that is controlled by a corrupt government called the “Motherworld” where forces called the Imperium serve as its army. The movie centers on Boutella’s Kora, who is a former member of that army and seeks redemption following her experience in the oppressive regime by recruiting warriors across the galaxy to join her fight as her planet becomes threatened by them. Get ready to be left on the edge of your seat on December 22!