After Megan Fox Seemingly Shows Interest In Playing Poison Ivy, Fans Are Sounding Off

The DCU is still in its very early days, which means that who will play most of the iconic character roles has yet to be decided. Many fans have an opinion on who they would like to see play their favorite heroes and villains, and we recently saw just how strong many people felt following the suggestion that Megan Fox should play Batman villain Poison Ivy.

A fan of Megan Fox commented on her Instagram page that she should play Poison Ivy in a movie that puts the plant-loving character together with her best girlfriend, Poison Ivy. Fox “liked” the comment, which most have taken as an endorsement of the statement, and confirmation that she would at least be interested in such a role. Fox has said before that she is absolutely interested in playing a Marvel or DC character. That response has in turn elicited strong responses from fans, both for and against the idea on Twitter. Responses include…

Clearly, a lot of people are critical of Fox’s ability as an actress. It certainly isn’t something we haven’t heard before, though I’m not sure I can entirely agree; I’m not sure anybody’s performance in a Transformers movie is an accurate gauge of their ability as an actor. Still, while some may think the role needs a better actress, many others feel just as strongly that Megan Fox would be a fantastic Poison Ivy.

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In the comic, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn have become quite the team, and so a lot of people would love to see that on the big screen. At one point during the previous DC franchise, there were plans for a Gotham City Sirens movie that would have brought the pair together, but it was ultimately never made.

At this point, we also don’t know what the official future for Harley Quinn in the DCU will be. Since Margot Robbie played the character in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, there’s a decent chance she could reprise the role eventually, but at this point, what parts of the old DC franchise will carry over and what parts will not is still far from clear.

Whoever would make for the best Poison Ivy, it seems more than likely that we’ll get one at some point. One actress is already campaigning for the role in Matt Reeves' Batman franchise, but since there will be another DCU Batman, Megan Fox may get more than one chance to snag the part if she wants it.