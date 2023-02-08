Ant-Man's Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly Provide Updates About Jeremy Renner's Health
The Avengers have assembled in support of Jeremy Renner.
Following Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal snowplow accident many of the Avengers assembled to show support for their pal. Now that the Mayor of Kingstown star is back at home and healing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have both spoken with the Hawkeye actor, and they gushed about how well he’s doing, all things considered.
Evangeline Lilly, who has worked with Renner in both the MCU and the Oscar-winning movie The Hurt Locker had an update about her friend, saying she had just seen him. The actress said she was at his house a few nights ago, and she told Access Hollywood he was moving around in a wheelchair. She described how impressed she was by his healing, by humorously saying:
Then things got a bit deeper as Lilly went into detail about her interaction with Renner. She talked about walking into his house and how shocked she was to see him mobile. The Ant-Man star said:
It is remarkable how quickly Renner has met his progress goals for healing, considering he was hit while trying to save his nephew and broke over 30 bones. Lilly explained that she got a detailed description of what happened to the actor and what he remembers from the accident, saying:
Hearing this makes his recovery even more remarkable. Not only is he back at home and moving around after the traumatic accident, but he’s also still promoting his show Mayor of Kingstown. Not to mention, he's also still keeping the vibes high on Instagram with positive health updates. Lilly mentioned the recovery ahead for her friend and co-star, saying:
Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, also commented on his Avengers: Endgame co-star’s health, revealing he had just talked with him to ET, and said:
He also noted how much he cares for Renner, calling him “the best guy.”
Along with Lilly and Rudd, many MCU alums have shown their support for Renner. Mark Ruffalo asked Marvel fans to pray for his OG Avengers co-star, Chris Evans had a funny exchange with the Hawkeye actor about the accident and wished the MCU star a happy birthday while he was in the hospital.
It’s clear there is a lot of love for Renner, especially from his MCU family, and it’s wonderful to not only see the Kingstown star on the road to recovery but also see all the support he has.
To see Renner, Rudd and Lilly work together you can go back and watch the Marvel movies in order to see them all in various projects and then together in Avengers: Endgame. You can also check out Hawkeye with a Disney+ subscription, and you’ll be able to see Ant-Man and the Wasp back at it again when Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.