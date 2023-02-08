Ant-Man's Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly Provide Updates About Jeremy Renner's Health

Following Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal snowplow accident many of the Avengers assembled to show support for their pal. Now that the Mayor of Kingstown star is back at home and healing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have both spoken with the Hawkeye actor, and they gushed about how well he’s doing, all things considered.

Evangeline Lilly, who has worked with Renner in both the MCU and the Oscar-winning movie The Hurt Locker had an update about her friend, saying she had just seen him. The actress said she was at his house a few nights ago, and she told Access Hollywood he was moving around in a wheelchair. She described how impressed she was by his healing, by humorously saying:

He has recovered, like a mofo.

Then things got a bit deeper as Lilly went into detail about her interaction with Renner. She talked about walking into his house and how shocked she was to see him mobile. The Ant-Man star said:

I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle. He’s… really tough that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.

It is remarkable how quickly Renner has met his progress goals for healing, considering he was hit while trying to save his nephew and broke over 30 bones . Lilly explained that she got a detailed description of what happened to the actor and what he remembers from the accident, saying:

It was really intense. I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.

Hearing this makes his recovery even more remarkable. Not only is he back at home and moving around after the traumatic accident, but he’s also still promoting his show Mayor of Kingstown . Not to mention, he's also still keeping the vibes high on Instagram with positive health updates. Lilly mentioned the recovery ahead for her friend and co-star, saying:

He’s got a journey to go through now, that’s like what nightmares are made out of. And he lived through it and he’s on the other side now.

Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, also commented on his Avengers: Endgame co-star’s health, revealing he had just talked with him to ET , and said:

He's doing alright. He's doing well.

He also noted how much he cares for Renner, calling him “the best guy.”

Along with Lilly and Rudd, many MCU alums have shown their support for Renner. Mark Ruffalo asked Marvel fans to pray for his OG Avengers co-star, Chris Evans had a funny exchange with the Hawkeye actor about the accident and wished the MCU star a happy birthday while he was in the hospital.

It’s clear there is a lot of love for Renner, especially from his MCU family, and it’s wonderful to not only see the Kingstown star on the road to recovery but also see all the support he has.