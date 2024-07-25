‘We Were Astonished’: Venice Film Festival Boss Has Seen Joker 2, Says It’s A ‘Darker Film’

While there are a number of cinematic universes currently in play, some superhero projects are set outside of these big franchise. Case in point: the upcoming DC movie Joker: Folie à Deux, which will pick up the narrative after Joker's ending. The sequel is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and bosses from the fest has already seen it, with one saying "we were astonished."

What we know about Joker: Folie à Deux is fairly limited, but the marketing campaign has started to pick up ahead of its release this October. Fans are eager to see how it differs from Todd Phillips' original movie (which is streaming with a Max subscription), and Arthur Fleck's budding relationship with Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn. Venice Festival Chief Alberto Barbera recently spoke to Deadline about the festival's movies, including Joker 2. When speaking about that project in particular, he said:

It’s a continuation of the story but the film is completely different from the first film. If you’re expecting the same in terms of violence or other things, you’ll be surprised. When I saw the film in L.A. at the beginning of February there were four or five of us in the screening room, including writer Scott Silver, and we were astonished, our mouths were open at the end of the screening. It is a darker film.

Is it October yet? While Joker: Folie à Deux's tailer teased some of the musical moments that are coming in the forthcoming DC flick, it sounds like the sequel will still have the same dark tone of its predecessor. And per Barbera's assessment, it's somehow even darker.

The original Joker made for a grueling viewing experience, as audiences watched as Arthur Fleck descended into murderous madness. One might have assumed that Joker 2's use of musical numbers would bring some levity to the burgeoning franchise, but that seemingly won't be the case. As a reminder, you can re-watch teh trailer below:

This footage definitely make it seems like Joker: Folie à Deux will be unsettling, especially related to Arthur Fleck's relationship with Harleen Quinzel. It looks like all sorts of chaos will occur as Joaquin Phoenix's title character stands trial for his crimes from the first movie, with plenty of his supporters wearing Joker's signature makeup.

Since Joker isn't connected with the DCEU or the new DCU, Todd Phillips has the freedom to make bold narrative choices in the sequel. Arthur Fleck was a new take on the Clown Prince of Crime's backstory, as well as how/why Bruce Wayne's parents were killed. Will the future Batman end up appearing again in Folie à Deux? Only time will tell, but it sounds like it's going to be a dark film.

All will be revealed when Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4th. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.