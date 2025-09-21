A Huge Star Wants To Play Batman For James Gunn, But The DC Head Isn't So Sure

Every time a new Batman project looms, fans whip out their fantasy casting lists faster than the Bat-Signal lights up Gotham’s sky. However, when it comes to James Gunn’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the director and DC Studios co-CEO is staying very careful about who’ll wear the cowl across the slate of upcoming DC movies. According to the Slither screenwriter, a “huge star” wants to suit up, but the DC head is somewhat hesitant.

Appearing on The House of R podcast with Mallory Rubin (shared on their YouTube), Gunn addressed the speculation head-on. And, while he admits there’s been interest from at least one A-lister, he’s not so sure that’s the way to go. As he tells it:

I mean, do I have ideas about actors to play Batman? Absolutely, I do. I have guys that I like, I have guys that are at the top of the list for me. Just like I had people who were at the top of the list for Superman, but they aren’t David Corenswet. They didn’t get the job. So people can guess, and maybe they’ll be right about certain things, I don’t know.

The Superman filmmaker made clear that no matter how big the name, there’s no free pass to Gotham. He went on to explain his thought process for casting:

It’s unlikely that I’m going to hire someone who’s like, ‘Oh, Sylvester Stallone is Batman. We’re just hiring him. He’s not gonna audition.’ I’m making up a huge star that doesn’t audition. It’s unlikely that Batman’s gonna be one of those guys, but it’s possible. I know, like one actor in particular who is a pretty big star that wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I’m not sure that’s the case, you know? … [It’s] such a terrible answer, but it’s an honest answer. That’s the truth.

The takeaway? Even if your name sells tickets worldwide, you’re still facing the same audition grind as anyone else if you want to put on the cape and cowl.

The Super helmer pointed to David Corenswet’s casting as Superman as proof, because the role didn’t go to the “biggest name,” it went to the actor who fit his vision, and the rest is history. Not only did Corenswet mesmerize his fellow castmates on set but, as soon as the film (which is now streaming with an HBO Max subscription) hit the theaters, it quieted a lot of the naysayers. Honestly, I think Corenswet is the best live-action Superman actor since Christopher Reeve. There, I said it!

The casting for the next Dark Knight fits the playbook the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s been selling since stepping into DC leadership. Rather than stacking the roster with “no-audition” icons, the plan is to build a universe that feels rooted in character. For this, film in particular, it should be about shaping a Bruce Wayne who can grow into the icon in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold , and not just plugging in a familiar face for fan service.

I'm sure the mystery of that “huge star” will fuel speculation until casting is official. My money’s on Alan Ritchson or former Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin, both of whom have expressed interest. But James Gunn’s stance should definitely lower expectations of stunt casting. Who am I kidding? It won't, because fan casting is half the fun of waiting for a new superhero movie.

