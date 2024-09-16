The Penguin’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Higher Than The Batman’s, And I Agree With Critics Applauding Colin Farrell’s ‘Surprising’ Take On The Villain
The Batman spinoff series is set to premiere on HBO.
After a barely recognizable Colin Farrell made his debut as Oswald Cobb in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the infamous villain is set to go solo on the 2024 TV schedule when The Penguin premieres on HBO on September 19. The spinoff won’t feature the Dark Knight himself, but the critics seem to be saying “no Batman, no problem” as the DC crime series is drawing plenty of praise. Having seen the eight-episode series myself, I agree with the consensus that showrunner Lauren LeFranc has developed a Gotham full of rich characters and a shockingly well-rounded exploration of the titular villain.
Initial reactions, in fact, have HBO’s The Penguin scoring higher on Rotten Tomatoes than the 2022 film, with the limited series drawing a Certified Fresh 93% from critics. The Batman, meanwhile, stands at a respectable 85%. Those numbers are certainly in line with our own Nick Venable’s thinking, who called Colin Farrell’s Penguin “DC's most well-rounded live-action villain to date,” going so far as to say he may just like Oz more than Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman. Jordan Bassett of NME would tend to agree, calling the actor “astonishing.” Bassett rates the show 4 out of 5 stars and says:
Fay Watson of GamesRadar calls the series a fresh take on the titular villain, though it’s the supporting members of The Penguin’s cast that really shine for this critic. Rhenzy Feliz is wonderful as Oz’s driver and protégé Victor Aguilar, Watson says, but it’s Cristin Milioti’s brutal performance as Sofia Falcone that makes her the best of the bunch. The critic rates the series 3.5 stars out of 5 and writes:
Aramide Tinubu of Variety points out that people like Oz and Sofia aren’t just born; they are created. The Penguin is a mesmerizing crime drama that shows exactly the kind of environment that made the villain and the crime boss into who they are. Tinubu continues:
Rachel Leishman of the Mary Sue ranks The Penguin “5 out of 5 crime families,” saying that Colin Farrell’s Penguin fulfills all of her Sopranos-related hopes. The heart of the upcoming Batman series lies in the relationship between Oz and Victor, she says, with the former becoming a father figure of sorts to the orphaned teen. Between Oz’s clubbed foot and Vic’s stutter, they can relate to each other, and I agree with Leishman that the series is all the better for it. She writes:
Amon Warmann of Empire gives it 4 out of 5 stars, writing that this return to Gotham feels both necessary and earned, paying off one of The Batman’s most intriguing performances. Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti show exactly why this story warranted a full series, and showrunner Lauren LeFranc is successful in showcasing all sides of the classic villain. In Warmann’s words:
I also found myself conflicted while watching The Penguin over how much I liked these characters in spite of their terrible deeds and unforgivable betrayals. So count me in with those who see this as a welcome offering to help hold us over until Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II hits theaters in 2026. With such a long wait, it’s good to know there are plenty of other upcoming DC series for us to partake in.
The Penguin’s eight-episode limited series premieres at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, September 19, on HBO and can be streamed with a Max subscription. If you want to rewatch The Batman to help you get hyped for Colin Farrell’s spinoff series, you can also do that on Max, which is one of the best streaming services to subscribe to.
