Critics Have Seen Blue Beetle, And There Are Mixed Feelings About DC's Latest Superhero Offering
Will this be a win for DC?
Plenty of blockbusters have hit the big screen this summer, and while DC hasn’t had the best of luck so far in 2023 (Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash had disappointing box office runs earlier this year), there seem to be plenty of reasons to be excited about Blue Beetle. First and foremost, Xolo Maridueña is set to make history as the first Latino actor to headline a DC movie when the film hits theaters August 18. Critics have already had a chance to screen this long-awaited superhero movie, so let’s see what they think of Blue Beetle.
In addition to Xolo Maridueña in the titular role, the upcoming DC movie stars Adriana Barraza, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez, who was credited in the Blue Beetle early reactions for contributing to some of the movie’s big laughs. Early buzz also celebrated the movie’s Latino representation, and now more expansive feedback. In CinemaBlend’s review of Blue Beetle, Eric Eisenberg rates the film 2.5 stars out of 5, praising Maridueña as an up-and-coming star, but he says the movie overall is disappointing in its lack of originality and maturity. Eisenberg continues:
Neil Smith of GamesRadar, meanwhile, finds that there’s still life in the old DCEU. This critic gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars, saying Blue Beetle has a positive response to the question: “In a world where Supes and Batman have things pretty much in check, is there any need for another?” Smith writes:
That representation is a big part of what Yolanda Machado of Entertainment Weekly likes about Blue Beetle, writing that director Ángel Manuel Soto never loses sight of the community he seeks to honor. Machado grades the movie a B+, saying:
Chris E. Hayner of GameSpot, however, feels like DC’s first headlining Latino superhero deserves better, saying Blue Beetle is formulaic to a fault and feels more like a CW series than a DC blockbuster. Hayner gives the film a “Bad” 3 out of 10, pointing out two of its biggest problems:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire agrees that the Latino presence we get in Blue Beetle is long-overdue, which makes it all the more disappointing that it sticks to “the safest cliches of its stale-ass genre.” The critic continues:
The critics seem mixed on how well the latest DC offering delivers. While it sounds like the story doesn’t stray too far from superhero formulas we’ve seen in the past, everyone agrees on the need for more Latino representation in film. Fans who have been waiting for this one and are excited to see Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes will be able to do so when Blue Beetle hits the big screen Friday, August 18. Be sure to check out our 2023 Movie Schedule to see what other films are headed our way soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
