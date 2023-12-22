DC Studios’ Peter Safran Opens Up About Jason Momoa’s Aquaman Future Following The Lost Kingdom And End Of DCEU

One of the final 2023 movie releases, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is finally here, and with it marks the official end of the DC Extended Universe. The DC Universe Chapter One slate will then kick off a new shared continuity, but there are several DCEU actors who are sticking around to keep playing their roles, like Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and John Cena as Peacemaker. Because of this, there’s been talk about whether we’ll see more from Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in the DC Universe, and Peter Safran, who co-runs DC Studios with James Gunn, opened up about the actor’s future as The Lost Kingdom wraps up this chapter of DC movies history.

It was just a few days ago that Momoa said it was “up to the fans” if he’d continue playing Aquaman, and now Safran has addressed the distinct possibility that The Lost Kingdom will mark the last time we see this version of Arthur Curry, who first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Here’s what the producer had to say on this subject while speaking at an Aquaman 2 event in at the IWC Schaffhausen boutique in Beverly Hills (via Independent):

What I hope is that people will really be here to support him on this journey. If it’s the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that’s also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him. The way [director] James [Wan] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together. We’ll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft.

Although Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hasn’t earned a lot of positive critical reception, Jason Momoa’s time as the underwater-breathing superhero has generally been praised since 2016. Following his Batman v Superman cameo, he made his full debut in Justice League, and counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League and his brief appearances in the Peacemaker Season 1 finale and The Flash’s end-credit scene, The Lost Kingdom marks his seventh outing as Arthur (eighth if you also want to loop in the Aquaman from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second One). That’s definitely more than most people

Still, Peter Safran didn’t clarify whether this is indeed the end of the Aquaman road, although his comment about The Lost Kingdom indicates that story was planned out in a way where the character’s journey ends at a reasonable place. Back in October, James Wan did say he’d be open to directing Aquaman 3, but considering that Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped, I find it hard to believe this threequel would stand a better chance of happening. Still, even though the DC Universe is technically a new reality, that’s not to say Momoa couldn’t continue playing Aquaman, just not the same one we’ve seen active in the DCEU.

However, let’s not dismiss that Safran said that Jason Momoa will “always have a home at DC.” Meaning even if he’s done playing Aquaman, he could simply play another character. That may just be what’s happening, as it’s been reported that the actor has “engaged in talks” to play the Czarnian antihero Lobo in the DC Universe, and he’d debut as the character in either Superman: Legacy or his own standalone movie. It’s also important to remember the cryptic video Momoa posted in January where he teased “great news” he received during a meeting with Warner Bros.

Whatever the future holds in store for Jason Momoa DC-wise, CinemaBlend will let you know what this is once concrete details roll in. For now, read our review of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and as Peter Safran mentioned, Momoa also has the Minecraft movie coming up for April 4, 2025.