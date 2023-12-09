‘That Was Years Of My Life’: DCEU Alum Kiersey Clemons Opens Up About Leaving The Franchise And Whether She'd Return
The actress got candid about leaving the DCEU.
In 2016, Kiersey Clemons was revealed as Zack Snyder’s choice to portray Iris West, the enduring main love interest and supporting character to Ezra Miller's The Flash, as seen in DC comics and other media. However, if you've been keeping up with the convoluted history of the now-deceased DC Extended Universe in recent years, you're aware that her time in the franchise was far from smooth. From numerous delays and changes in directors to “humiliating” rumors of potential recasting, the young actress expresses her contentment with moving on from DC movies after dedicating "years" to the series. She also addressed whether she'd return to it.
The Swarm star recently sat down with The Direct while promoting her new MonsterVerse series. Reflecting on her work in as part of the cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the star touched on her brief stint in the DCEU, admitting:
Having initially signed on for a much different take on the Scarlett Speedster in Rick Famuyiwa's vision of the hero, the Praise Petey alum found herself in a less-than-ideal situation due to The Flash's numerous delays, recastings and a series of directorial changes. Her sentiments on the matter were further clarified when she was asked about the possibility of returning as Iris West:
Reading Kiersey Clemons' remarks, one can’t help but sense a hint of closure and her excitement for a fresh chapter in her career. Frankly, given the thankless task she faced in recent box office letdown The Flash, it feels unlikely that the Antebellum actress will tackle any upcoming superhero movies any time soon. Who can honestly blame her?
As James Gunn’s DCU reboot looms, signaling the end of Zack Snyder’s era in the DC universe, Kiersey Clemons seamlessly transitions into the MonsterVerse. She takes center stage in the series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Positioned between 2014’s Godzilla and 2019’s King of the Monsters, the show delves into a family’s connections with Monarch, the scientific organization at the forefront of studying the recently unveiled Titans. She's dwelled in the world of heroes, but it'll be truly interesting to see what she does in the realm of monsters.
Catch her in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, exclusively with an Apple TV+ subscription. You can also still stream the star's appearances as Iris West in Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Flash using a Max subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
