Another DCU Hero Was Seemingly Teased Thanks To Recent Set Photos

Another batch of DCU set photos from the upcoming Clayface movie have some fans convinced that a Justice League Dark member is set to appear. And it's not a character we're accustomed to seeing in live-action.

The newest on-set shots show a rain-slicked Gotham City street bathed in red neon with police cruisers parked out front. Most importantly, we see the marquee for Vesuvius, a nightclub long tied to a certain fan favorite stage-magician superhero from the comics: Zatanna! The vibe screams “Easter egg now, payoff later.” Let's jump into it.

What’s Actually In The Pictures

The images surfaced via a Reddit thread titled “Her club is in Clayface (also this shot looks very beautiful)”, which spotlights the Vesuvius sign and even pairs the on-set photo with a Zatanna comic panel for reference. The post quickly sparked speculation that James Gunn’s DCU is quietly seeding its magical lineup through Gotham world-building.

The photo frames the Vesuvius facade glowing hot red against wet pavement, while GCPD cars idle at the curb, giving a classic Gotham Gothic and almost horror movie vibe. It’s not a random club name, either; the venue is a recurring backdrop for Zatanna’s stage shows on the page, which is why the sign set fandom antennae humming.

Who Zatanna Is (And Why Vesuvius Matters)

If you’re not a huge comic nerd like myself, don’t fret, I’m here to feed you, baby bird. Zatanna Zatara is DC’s top-hat–and–tails sorceress. She is a world-famous illusionist who casts real magic by speaking spells backwards. She’s teamed with Batman, joined Justice League Dark, and—crucially—often performs at Vesuvius when she’s in Gotham. Spotting that marquee in Clayface is the kind of soft signal the first chapter of the DCU is seemingly leaning further into Monster territory, and I’m so here for it.

Another wrinkle to the speculation is that Club Vesuvius’ owner is Johnny Sabatino, a supposedly “reformed” Gotham mobster who reopens the club after an arson scare. In the comics, Sabatino is married to Peyton Riley, one of the characters who takes up the mantle of the Ventriloquist. If the film is borrowing that lore, the Vesuvius sign could be doing double duty—hinting not only at Zatanna’s stage but also teeing up Gotham’s underworld and possibly introducing a great DC villains and Batman rogue gallery deep cut, the Ventriloquist/Scarface, into the cinematic universe.

What The Fans Are Saying About A Possible Zantanna Cameo

Obviously, tons of fans had thoughts. Redditors dove into the comments, making connections and wish lists. Here are some of the best comments:

“And we see her father on the HoJ [Hall of Justice] mural” – (u/M00r3C)

“Is it just me or does this film have more easter eggs than Supes or Peacemaker combined?” – (u/ROBtimusPrime1995)

“Definitely. I doubt we'll see any "Peacemaker on the news" style of cameos like in Superman, but I honestly prefer these cool little background bits of lore. It'll make future Zatanna, Black Mask, Joker, and who knows who else's appearances feel much more natural later on.” – (u/ace-cabbage)

“I actually love all the Easter eggs because there is so much more happening in Gotham than just Batman like Zatanna and Black Canary” – ( u/Few_Mixture_8412)

“I think we might see batman at the end, not saying they casted him yet, but showing the character in silhouette would be cool.” – (u/QuirkyGuy420)

“This film is already trying something new by being a ‘comicbook’ film with a low-budget and unique genre. So it makes sense to jam it with easter eggs to entice DC fans.” – (u/NoNefariousness2144)

I’m not convinced that Batman will make an appearance in Clayface, as it's not really James Gunn’s style to introduce a significant character in a brief cameo for a new superhero movie–especially something as big as casting the DCU Dark Knight. However, I am confident that either Zatanna or a version of the Ventriloquist is a strong possibility. The inclusion of Vesuvius as a location clearly indicates something more. It’s akin to introducing the Iceberg Lounge without featuring the Penguin—possible, but highly unlikely.

Nothing's set in stone until James Gunn officially announces it. For now, I’ll just keep an eye out and wait for Clayface to show up on the movie release schedule on September 11, 2026.