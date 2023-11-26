Gen V Blooper Reel Features Jensen Ackles Messing Up F-Bombs And A BTS Look At The Giant Penis Scene

After releasing the animated anthology series The Boys: Diabolical last year, The Boys universe expanded even more this fall with the spinoff Gen V. The college-set series follows a group of young supes at the elite Godolkin University as they try to be the best, but of course, it doesn’t exactly go their way. Gen V still has all of the raunchiness and NSFW comedic storylines, on top of all of the action, that fans know and love from The Boys. Now, following the show's finale, a blooper reel was released that further proved this point.

The official Gen V Twitter account gave fans an early Thanksgiving gift by posting the blooper reel from the first season. With swearing galore, the video also shows Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy messing up his f-bomb-filled line during his cameo, which is iconic. And of course, it’s also not The Boys without a giant penis being involved, and the reel takes fans up close and personal:

"Blooper reel when?" Blooper reel NOW!! Enjoy 🫡 pic.twitter.com/0WF54dbau3November 20, 2023 See more

Just watching the blooper reel makes me want Gen V Season 2 to be here already. It’s clear that the cast had a lot of fun filming, and witnessing all the shenanigans behind the scenes makes the show even more entertaining. Seeing that giant penis and knowing how they film the scenes with Lizze Broadway’s Emma shrinking and doing some pretty NSFW things also really puts things into perspective. Clearly, they put a lot of work into pulling off moments like this one, and they had fun while doing it. Blooper reels are always entertaining, not only for the fact that you get to learn about how some shots were filmed, but also because you can see the cast's chemistry in real life.

Speaking of the giant penis prop, Lizze Broadway came close to damaging the penis, hilariously enough. The action series’ head of prosthetics, Colin Penman, previously told CinemaBlend that when it came time to film the scene, the actress just jumped on the prop without any warning, and it nearly toppled over. It luckily didn’t tear or break, but she was able to slide down, and that was what ended up being in the show. Now, seeing the behind-the-scenes portion of that makes it even more hilarious.

Gen V’s first season proved to be a successful one, and not just because it featured some major The Boys cameos, like Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. It showed that The Boys has the juice to expand its universe, and fans are eating up the young supes storylines. With Season 2 of Gen V on the way, there will hopefully be many more cameos and connections to the original series as well as plenty more swearing and giant penises. However, I don’t think anything could top the most bloody and intense scenes from The Boys Season 3.

It may be a while until Gen V Season 2 premieres, but with that and The Boys Season 4 to look forward to, the wait will surely be worth it. Fans can always rewatch both shows with an Amazon Prime subscription to catch up and keep occupied. The Boys is one of the best shows on Amazon Prime, so make sure you are keeping up with it, to be sure you are ready for the upcoming episodes of the flagship series and its beloved spinoff.