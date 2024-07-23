Halle Berry Throws It Back To Catwoman By Disrobing With Her Cats

Catwoman is marking its 20-year anniversary this year, and Halle Berry has been honoring it by reflecting on the film. Now, she's celebrating in a different way by taking to Instagram to post a set of images of her disrobing to take some pics with cats while wearing a fun pointed mask.

Halle Berry's Instagram post featured five images of her holding two black cats while she wore a black and silver pointed mask, black bikini bottoms and no top, take a look:

She also posted a throwback photo of her in the classic Catwoman costume. Plus, in the caption, she noted that the two "black beauties" featured in the shoot are rescue cats who showed up in her yard looking for their mom.

Personally, I love that she took the opportunity to celebrate Catwoman's anniversary by also highlighting her own cats.

People really loved the set of images too, as the comments made abundantly clear. Here are some of the highlights:

the mask, THE MASK AAAAAA ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️-marieesoares

Thank you again for saving these 2! I bet they have fun personalties “husky of cats” 🐈‍⬛ -_ladydi83_

Part 2 we ready for it ❤️👑 -krazy504boy

😍😍🙌❤️ it's giving I am women hear me roar 😍👏🔥 ... Iconic halle @halleberry we love this ... It's epic -fun_size__barbie

20 years where Ms. Berry!? You look phenomenal! 😍❤️😍❤️ -zealrising

The iconic catwoman mask!! 😍😍😍 -andydv27

Overall, there's a lot of love for Berry's post, her cats and the notion that there should be another Catwoman movie.

