Halle Berry Throws It Back To Catwoman By Disrobing With Her Cats
She said: "And STILL... meow!"
Catwoman is marking its 20-year anniversary this year, and Halle Berry has been honoring it by reflecting on the film. Now, she's celebrating in a different way by taking to Instagram to post a set of images of her disrobing to take some pics with cats while wearing a fun pointed mask.
Halle Berry's Instagram post featured five images of her holding two black cats while she wore a black and silver pointed mask, black bikini bottoms and no top, take a look:
She also posted a throwback photo of her in the classic Catwoman costume. Plus, in the caption, she noted that the two "black beauties" featured in the shoot are rescue cats who showed up in her yard looking for their mom.
Personally, I love that she took the opportunity to celebrate Catwoman's anniversary by also highlighting her own cats.
People really loved the set of images too, as the comments made abundantly clear. Here are some of the highlights:
- the mask, THE MASK AAAAAA ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️-marieesoares
- Thank you again for saving these 2! I bet they have fun personalties “husky of cats” 🐈⬛ -_ladydi83_
- Part 2 we ready for it ❤️👑 -krazy504boy
- 😍😍🙌❤️ it's giving I am women hear me roar 😍👏🔥 ... Iconic halle @halleberry we love this ... It's epic -fun_size__barbie
- 20 years where Ms. Berry!? You look phenomenal! 😍❤️😍❤️ -zealrising
- The iconic catwoman mask!! 😍😍😍 -andydv27
Overall, there's a lot of love for Berry's post, her cats and the notion that there should be another Catwoman movie.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.