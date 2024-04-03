Following Milly Alcock Being Cast As Supergirl, Looks Like The Woman Of Tomorrow Movie Has Found Its Director

As one will see when looking over the upcoming DC movies, the DC Universe Chapter One slate will be highlighting DC Comics’ two most famous Kryptonian characters right off the bat. Along with James Gunn’s Superman reboot coming out in summer 2025, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to follow at a later date, and House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock has been cast as Kara Zor-El. Now word’s come in that Supergirl’s new movie is taking another big step forward by lining up its director.

Per Deadline, Craig Gillespie, the director behind Cruella and I, Tonya, is in talks to helm Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. While there’s no deal in place yet, the outlet claims the plan is to shoot this movie sometime in 2024’s fourth quarter, after Superman is finished filming. So it’s understandable why efforts are being made to secure Woman of Tomorrow’s director now, and if Gillespie ends up signing on, it’ll mark yet another female-driven movie for him to tackle.

Gillespie made his filmmaking debut in 2007 with the movies Mr. Woodcock and Lars and the Real Girl, and his filmography also includes Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, The Finest Hours and last year’s Dumb Money. He’s also stretched his directorial muscles in the TV realm on several occasions, most recently with the 2022 shows Pam & Tommy and Mike, both of which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. Although Gillespie is expected to return for Cruella 2, as of January, Emma Stone said there was a “work in progress kind of thing” going on with the sequel, and now it looks like if he does board Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, that will take priority.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the title character’s second theatrical movie, the first being the Helen Slater-led feature from 1984. However, the DC Extended Universe did highlight the character last year in The Flash, with Sasha Calle playing her in the alternate timeline created by Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. Additionally, Kara received plenty of live-action attention a few years back from Melissa Benoist’s portrayal in the Supergirl TV series and the wider Arrowverse.

Specific plot details for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow haven’t been shared yet, but the story is heavily influenced by the same-named comic book miniseries written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. Ana Nogueira is writing the script, which will focus on a Kara Zor-El who, as DC Studios co-head James Gunn once said, is “much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.” It’s also rumored that Milly Alcock will debut as Supergirl in the next Superman movie, then take center stage for Woman of Tomorrow.

If it's confirmed that Craig Gillespie becomes Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's director, we'll let you know.