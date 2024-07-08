‘She’s Going To Blow Your Mind’: Joker 2 Casting Director Praises Lady Gaga’s Performance, And Now I Need This Sequel Even More
Joker: Folie à Deux will be here soon, and Lady Gaga's performance is already getting a ton of love.
While the superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for over a decade, a few projects have stood out as wholly original. Todd Phillips' grueling drama Joker was definitely in that category, and set outside of the main DCEU. A sequel was ordered after the movie's Oscar-winning success, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. And the upcoming DC movie's casting director has praised Lady Gaga’s Performance, being quoted saying "she’s going to blow your mind." Now suddenly I need this sequel even more.
What we know about Joker 2 is fairly limited, but fans are definitely exciting to return to the burgeoning franchise... especially with Lady Gaga debuting as Harley Quinn. The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux showed some of this performance, but it's just the tip of the iceberg. Casting director Francine Maisler recently spoke at a convention (via ComicBook) about what the "Poker Face" singer brought to the table, saying:
Is it October yet? It sounds like Mother Monster is about to bring another iconic role to life in Joker 2, following acclaimed performances in projects like A Star Is Born and House of Gucci. And that's coming from the casting director who didn't even think to bring her in for the project initially. Hopefully get to see more footage of Gaga's performance as the movie gets close to its release this fall.
From the sound of it, Joker: Folie à Deux will have a number of notable differences from its predecessor (which is streaming with a Max subscription). Obviously the inclusion of Harley Quinn is one thing, but perhaps even more significant is that Joker 2 will be a musical of sorts, with a number of songs belted out by the likes of Gaga.
Exactly how/when songs will be used remains to be seen, but the limited footage that's been released to the public definitely makes it seem like there are flashy musical numbers. This stands in stark juxtaposition to the grueling tone of the first film, although smart money says Arthur Fleck will still be had to watch at times.
All will be revealed when Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters October 4th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.
