A Big Doctor Strange 2 Rumor May Have Been Confirmed

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been been a doozy so far, with the multiverse breaking open on the small and silver screens. The next movie hitting theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and there are countless theories about what Sam Raimi’s movie might contain. And one Doctor Strange 2 rumor might have just been confirmed.

The first trailer for Doctor Strange’s sequel basically broke the internet, and hinted at just how expansive Sam Raimi’s vision for the movie is. Fans were especially surprised to hear the voice of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, and have theorized about what mysterious his role might include. Some thought that he might be part of Marvel’s Illuminati , and now that group of heroes has seemingly been confirmed thanks to another outlet’s story about The Multiverse of Madness. Because accompanying a new photo of Benedict Cumberbatch’s title character in Empire comes the caption “Strange stands before the Illuminati.”

Well, my mind is blown. It looks like Doctor Strange 2 will indeed be bringing the Illuminati to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It remains to be seen who might make up this group of characters, but Patrick Stewart’s beloved leader of the X-Men is one member that the public is already expecting.

This thrilling update about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to us from Twitter , and shows a new still from the highly anticipated sequel. The first trailer for Sam Raimi’s blockbuster features Benedict Cumberbatch’s hero standing before a table of mysterious figures, seemingly as a result of messing up the multiverse with his magic. And now it seems like that group is none other than the Illuminati, which was a very popular fan theory.

In the comics, the Illuminati are a secret society of Marvel heroes who try to work together and influence the world’s events and various conflicts. Professor X is usually a key member, alongside other characters like Doctor Strange, Mr. Fantastic, and Iron Man. Fans are particularly curious to see if Robert Downey Jr.’s signature Avenger will be included, and if it might be a variant played by another actor. Doctor Strange 2 could seemingly go anywhere, especially if the Illuminati are protectors of the timeline and not actually connected to the universe we know and love.

Moviegoers have long been hoping to see the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they’re super popular heroes that have been noticeably missing throughout the last 27 movies. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox seemingly made this possible, but the mutants haven’t made their official entrance. Patrick Stewart’s possible role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could change this, to the joy of Marvel fans.