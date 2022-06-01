After Fake Guardians Of The Galaxy Casting Call Makes Its Way Online, James Gunn Responds

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massively popular franchise. And as such, getting a role in a popular property like Guardians of the Galaxy would be a dream for many out there. But unfortunately that eagerness can also be preyed upon. And after a fake Guardians 3 casting call made its way online, director James Gunn has responded.

James Gunn is super active on social media, often communicating directly with the fans about his upcoming Marvel movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And when he saw a company announcing that they had access to auditions for the upcoming Guardians threequel, Gunn took to Instagram to set the record straight. You can check it out for yourself below,

Well, there you have it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is already in the can , so there’s absolutely no need for any auditions. And as such, James Gunn wants to make sure that fans and hopeful actors out there don’t pay for a service that they ultimately can’t receive. No wonder he’s got so many followers on social media.

James Gunn’s message about the fake Guardians 3 casting call was also posted on his Twitter, offering a united front to comic book fans. He directly tagged the company involved as well, which is sure to put a ton of attention on the various ads that have been posted online. Hopefully this stops Marvel fans from spending the money in hopes of appealing in Gunn’s beloved sci-fi dramedy series.

If you didn’t already know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had already wrapped, it might make sense that casting was underway. Because between the upcoming threequel and the mysterious Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special , there’s a ton of content coming from James Gunn’s corner of the MCU. So it might seem plausible that new actors were needed to help fill out the world created by the director-writer-producer.

The stakes are certainly high for Guardians 3, which seems like it’s going to end the current team’s story. Actors like Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan have both potentially said goodbye to their signature Marvel characters , with the latter actor also teasing how emotional James Gunn’s script made the cast. Let’s just hope the fan favorite team makes it out of the upcoming adventure alive. After all, they were hit hard by Thanos’ assault on the galaxy.

Luckily for Guardians of the Galaxy fans, the cosmic heroes will return to theaters this summer, as they’ve got a role in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. While the Guardians aren’t expected to have a major presence in the mysterious project, they were featured prominently in the first teaser . Regardless, it should hold moviegoers over until James Gunn’s upcoming projects are released.