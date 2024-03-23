Anthony Mackie Explains Why He Was Bummed The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Didn't Get A Season 2, And I Get It
We want to see Captain America and the Winter Soldier together again too.
Captain America (whether he’s being played by Anthony Mackie or Chris Evans) and The Winter Soldier are one of the best duos in the MCU. When The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiered we got to see that point proven as Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s chemistry shined as they played reluctant-turned-good friends. The two undeniably are a great pair, so it’s a bummer that we won’t see them together as the Disney+ series isn’t getting a second season, and, as far as we know, they won’t be in the same upcoming Marvel movies. It turns out the Sam Wilson actor is also bummed about this too, and I can totally understand why.
It’s a well-known fact that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are great friends and quite the dynamic hilarious duo both on and off-screen. Whether they’re bickering as Sam and Bucky on screen, or poking fun at each other and Tom Holland in real life, they’re a blast to watch, and they’ve made it clear that they have a blast working together too. So, while speaking with Radio Times, Mackie explained that he’s bummed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier didn’t get a Season 2, because it means he won’t get to work with his co-star:
Along with Stan, Mackie also brought up Daniel Brühl, who reprised his role as Helmut Zemo in the Disney+ series. All-in-all they were quite the chaotic trio, and they were hilarious together. That chemistry on-screen came from the fact that they love being together off-screen, and as the Captain America actor said, working with them is “the perfect storm of happiness.”
Considering all this, I totally get why he’s bummed that his show didn’t get a Season 2, even though both he and Stan are set to lead upcoming MCU projects. Being able to collaborate with friends is always the best, and making anything is always way more fun when you’re doing it with people you love.
Based on what we’ve learned about Captain America: Brave New World and what we know about Thunderbolts, Mackie and Stan likely won’t appear on screen together. The Sam Wilson actor has been busy working on the fourth Cap film, and the Bucky Barnes actor is set to join the Thunderbolts ensemble as filming really gets going.
Of course, both projects are exciting. I can’t wait to see Mackie with the rest of the Captain America: Brave New World cast together as it has many new exciting additions, like Harrison Ford. And when it comes to Thunderbolts, the cast of anti-heroes they’ve assembled – including Florence Pugh’s Yelena, David Harbour’s Red Guardian and Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent – is quite literally epic. Plus, both movies will feature multiple folks from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast, as Russell and Stan will star in Thunderbolts while Mackie reunites with Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly in Cap’s movie.
However, the dynamic duo that makes up the title won’t be together, sadly.
Hopefully, someday we’ll get to see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan back together as Captain America and The Winter Soldier. In the meantime, we should get excited about these upcoming movies that are both slated to come out in 2025 by using a Disney+ subscription to rewatch The Flacon and The Winter Soldier along with all the Marvel movies in order to see how this hilarious friendship flourished in the MCU.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
