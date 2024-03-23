Anthony Mackie Explains Why He Was Bummed The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Didn't Get A Season 2, And I Get It

Captain America (whether he’s being played by Anthony Mackie or Chris Evans) and The Winter Soldier are one of the best duos in the MCU. When The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiered we got to see that point proven as Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s chemistry shined as they played reluctant-turned-good friends. The two undeniably are a great pair, so it’s a bummer that we won’t see them together as the Disney+ series isn’t getting a second season, and, as far as we know, they won’t be in the same upcoming Marvel movies . It turns out the Sam Wilson actor is also bummed about this too, and I can totally understand why.

It’s a well-known fact that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are great friends and quite the dynamic hilarious duo both on and off-screen. Whether they’re bickering as Sam and Bucky on screen, or poking fun at each other and Tom Holland in real life, they’re a blast to watch, and they’ve made it clear that they have a blast working together too. So, while speaking with Radio Times , Mackie explained that he’s bummed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier didn’t get a Season 2, because it means he won’t get to work with his co-star:

The Falcon and Winter Solder, that show, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian can get paid to hang out. It's just like, me, him and Daniel Brühl is kind of like the perfect storm of happiness. So, when they decided to go back to the movies, you know, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore. So, it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hand out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy.

Along with Stan, Mackie also brought up Daniel Brühl, who reprised his role as Helmut Zemo in the Disney+ series. All-in-all they were quite the chaotic trio, and they were hilarious together. That chemistry on-screen came from the fact that they love being together off-screen, and as the Captain America actor said, working with them is “the perfect storm of happiness.”

Considering all this, I totally get why he’s bummed that his show didn’t get a Season 2, even though both he and Stan are set to lead upcoming MCU projects. Being able to collaborate with friends is always the best, and making anything is always way more fun when you’re doing it with people you love.

Based on what we’ve learned about Captain America: Brave New World and what we know about Thunderbolts , Mackie and Stan likely won’t appear on screen together. The Sam Wilson actor has been busy working on the fourth Cap film, and the Bucky Barnes actor is set to join the Thunderbolts ensemble as filming really gets going.

Of course, both projects are exciting. I can’t wait to see Mackie with the rest of the Captain America: Brave New World cast together as it has many new exciting additions, like Harrison Ford. And when it comes to Thunderbolts, the cast of anti-heroes they’ve assembled – including Florence Pugh’s Yelena, David Harbour’s Red Guardian and Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent – is quite literally epic. Plus, both movies will feature multiple folks from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast, as Russell and Stan will star in Thunderbolts while Mackie reunites with Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly in Cap’s movie.

However, the dynamic duo that makes up the title won’t be together, sadly.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors