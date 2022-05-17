Brie Larson Made An ‘Im-POLE-sive’ Decision With New Post-The Marvels Workout, And Comedian Lilly Singh’s Comment Is All Of Us

Given the popularity of the comic book genre, playing a superhero is a dream gig for many. But it also comes with a ton of work, with many actors out there getting into tip top shape to play a character from the comics in live-action. Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson is a prime example, revealing that feeling strong helps her to embody Carol Danvers. Larson recently made an “im-POLE-sive” decision with a post-The Marvels workout, and comedian Lilly Singh’s Comment is truly all of us.

Brie Larson is super active on social media, often sharing glimpses of the intense workouts that she goes through in her massive home gym. While we’ve seen feats of strength like one-armed pull-ups, Larson is switching it up with a pole dancing exercise routine. You can see the evidence from her personal Instagram account below.

Honestly, is there any type of exercising that Brie Larson can’t do? Because while many of us would likely fall on our face when trying to support our body weight on a pole, Brie Larson makes it look easy. But that is probably because she’s been working out so consistently for the past few years, and building up her strength.

The comments section from Brie Larson’s pole-dancing photo shoot are full of folks praising the Oscar winning actress’ talents and athleticism. There were also plenty of folks commenting on just how ripped Larson has gotten, especially those washboard abs . Comedian Lilly Singh was all of us when she posted simply:

ABS

Honestly, where is the lie? All the work that Brie Larson has been doing is really paying off, especially when it comes to just how toned her abdominal muscles are. But they didn’t come easy, as we’ve been seeing Larson doing insane ab workouts for a long time. She’s earned the praise, as well as the ability to seemingly pick up pole dancing with ease.

As previously mentioned, being athletic seems to really help Brie Larson in becoming one of the most powerful characters in the entire MCU. She also recently booked a role in Fast X, although it’s unclear who she’ll be playing and how much of the franchise’s action she’ll be participating in. Although why have an Avenger in the mix without letting her get hands dirty?

After a role in Avengers: Endgame and a cameo in Shang-Chi, Marvel fans are definitely eager to see Brie Larson back in the MCU for The Marvels. Directed by Nia DaCosta , the upcoming blockbuster will pair Captain Marvel with two more heroes in the form of WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel who will first debut in her own Disney+ series .