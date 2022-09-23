Captain America 4’s Anthony Mackie Shares How He Hopes New World Order ‘Rivals’ The Winter Soldier Movie

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, an elderly Steve Rogers passed the Captain America shield and mantle to Sam Wilson, and while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed that he initially wasn’t keen to take on this responsibility, by the end of the Disney+ show, the man who once fought crime as Falcon officially became the new Star Spangled Man with a Plan. We’ll next see Anthony Mackie’s character in action for Captain America 4, a.k.a. Captain America: New World Order, and the actor has share how he hopes the upcoming Marvel movie “rivals” 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Although Sam Wilson kicked off his tenure as Captain America nicely by defeating the Flag Smashers with Bucky Barnes, Sharon Carter and John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, Anthony Mackie told E! News that he wants to be in a fight scene similar to Steve Rogers’ elevator fight in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the movie that introduced Mackie’s Sam to the MCU. As the actor explained:

I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans' fight scene in the elevator [in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Solider] when he fought like 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a bad ass scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, ‘That's crazy.' So I just want a fight scene that rivals that.

There’s no question that Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s elevator fight is one of the MCU’s most memorable action-packed scenes, not to mention Chris Evans’ favorite Captain America scene overall. If what Anthony Mackie said isn’t ringing a bell, that’s a sign you should stream movie with your Disney+ subscription asap. But if you don’t have time for that, just check out the scene below, which unfolded after Steve Rogers met with Robert Redford’s Alexander Pierce following Nick Fury’s presumed death.

It was later revealed in the movie not only were those S.T.R.I.K.E. operatives, as well as Alexander Pierce and Jasper Sitwell, were deep-covered HYDRA operatives, the Nazi terrorist organization seeded within the spy agency since its inception. Anthony Mackie was wowed by the elevator scene when he first saw it and is hopeful that Captain America: New World Order will deliver something on that level for Sam Wilson. Since Sam is still using his wingsuit as Captain America, that would be a good way to make it stand out from what Steve Rogers went through, though obviously if Sam were to start flying, this mayhem couldn’t happen in the same kind of enclosed space.

Word of Captain America 4 entering development emerged shortly after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finished its run, with Malcolm Spellman, the miniseries’ head writer, and Dallas Musson, who penned the episode “Truth,” where tapped to pen the movie’s script. By August 2021, Anthony Mackie had officially sign onto the project, and in July 2022, The Cloverfield Paradox’s Julius Onah was tapped to direct. At D23 earlier this month, it was announced that Captain America: New World Order will feature Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns, a.k.a. The Leader, as its main antagonist, introduce Shira Haas as Sabra and see Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly reprising Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively.

Captain America: New World Order will be released on May 3, 2024 as part of the MCU’s official Phase 5 lineup. That’s the same year that Peacock subscribers will be able to watch Anthony Mackie in the TV adaptation of the video game Twisted Metal.