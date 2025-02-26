‘I Had To Adapt:’ Charlie Cox Revealed How He Felt About Jon Bernthal Rewriting Some Of The Punisher's Lines In Daredevil: Born Again, And It Sounds Brilliant And Stressful

News
By
published

They both had to be ready for anything.

From left to right: Charlie Cox in a suit wearing red glasses as Matt in Daredevil: Born Again and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in The Punisher sitting in a booth.
(Image credit: Marvel and Disney+)

Daredevil and The Punisher sure do keep each other on their toes, and when it comes to Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again, it sounds like the actors who play them- Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal, respectively- do that too. Ahead of the upcoming Marvel show’s premiere on March 4, the Matt Murdock actor proved that by explaining how his co-star was rewriting lines right before they started shooting. I have to say, this sounds brilliant and stressful.

We’ve known for a while now that Jon Bernthal would return as The Punisher in Born Again. However, the impact he’ll have on the story is still unknown. While those specifics remain hidden, we do know the actor behind Frank Castle had quite the impact on set, as Cox recalled a phone call he received from him about re-working a scene during a press conference that our sister site, GamesRadar, attended:

There was a scene this season, and he cares so much, he gets so into it, like thinks about it, it's almost like a pain-body. We had this scene and he called me the night before and he said 'some of these lines don't make sense for me for where I'm at, I need to mess with these a little bit. Here's what I'm gonna say, I want to say this.'

Cox explained that he was thrilled to have Bernthal in the Born Again cast and that he loves filming with him. So, witnessing the actor improvising and coming up with his lines and actions sounds like loads of fun. However, as this story went on, it also seemed kind of stressful as the Daredevil star recalled what happened when his co-star showed up on set after that call:

He just changed some of his lines, he had kinda written his own thing. So, I had to adapt and relearn my stuff, which I'm totally okay to do as he's brilliant. And then we get to set and he didn't say any of those, he just made up a whole new set of lines. And I was like, okay…!

Considering Cox and Bernthal have been playing Daredevil and The Punisher for a long time, I’d trust them to know what’s right for the characters. Therefore, working on scenes in a loose way like this sounds fun. However, there’s also part of me that would panic a smidge if I didn’t know what my co-star was about to do.

Clearly, though, Charlie Cox was loving his work with The Bear actor, as he spoke very highly of him and his moments in the series that’s about to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule. While the Matt Murdock actor didn’t give away specifics, he did tease how iconic Bernthal’s arc is this season, saying:

He has a couple of really great scenes, potentially iconic moments. They're an absolute joy to shoot! I feel like Jon and Charlie are very different people, but Daredevil and Frank are much more similar to one another. So, it's fun to play with that. And often when I'm in a scene as Daredevil with Frank, he pulls me closer to a Daredevil that I'm frightened of and excited by. And I think that it's written and baked in the material as well.

Being a fan of the OG Netflix shows and the chemistry between Cox and Bernthal’s characters, this comment excites me to no end. However, also knowing that they were improvising and working well together on set thrills me even more, because it probably means Frank and Matt’s reunion will be meaningful, action-packed and, as the Daredevil actor said, “potentially iconic.”

Well, it sounds like we’re in for a wild ride when it comes to Matt and Frank’s story this season. Plus, overall, Daredevil: Born Again has received great reactions from fans who saw it early, meaning we better have those Disney+ subscriptions ready. I don’t think we’re going to want to miss anything in this highly anticipated return to Hell’s Kitchen.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Dave Bautista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

‘This Is A Bittersweet Conversation’: Dave Bautista Reveals What He Wishes Had Been Done Differently With Marvel’s Drax The Destroyer
From left to right: Black Widow holding up a gun, Thor holding up his hammer, Captain America holding his shield in his right hand, Hawkeye looking up, Iron Man looking up and Hulk looking up in Avengers.

The Russo Brothers Tease ‘Radical’ Vision For Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars
Super Saiyan Young Goku charges up

Dragon Ball Daima May Be Ending, But There's A New Cryptic Update On Super
See more latest