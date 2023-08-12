Chris Hemsworth Ate A Thor-Worthy Amount Of Cake For His Birthday This Year, And It Looks Marvel-ous

Between sharing updates about his career and fun moments with his family, Chris Hemsworth has perfected the art of sharing, but not oversharing, on social media. When he isn’t busy bringing his A-game to every role he plays, you can usually find him delivering some truly iconic Instagram content to his legions of adoring fans. So, it’s no surprise that the Marvel MVP dropped some new pictures to commemorate a huge milestone in his life – his 40th birthday. What is a little surprising is the Thor-worthy amount of cake he seems to have consumed to celebrate his big day. And quite frankly, it was Marvel-ous!

In the new series of photos Hemsworth shared this weekend, the fan-favorite actor is sitting at a table in his kitchen with not one, but two sizable chocolate birthday cakes in front of him. He looks happier than ever, with a large carving knife in one hand, ready to take on the challenge of devouring the mouth-watering chocolate desserts. This is the kind of update you need to see for yourself to believe:

In the second photo Chris Hemsworth shared, he seems to have been unable to wait to cut the cake, as he’s devouring one of the decorative toppings. Honestly, it’s one of the most relatable things the actor otherwise known as the God of Thunder has ever done. Of course, we also appreciate the fact that the cakes look absolutely scrumptious? I mean, seriously, how can you not get hungry while looking at those tasty-looking offerings? Along with the two pictures, Hemsworth shared a heartfelt message that made it clear he has a lot to be thankful for:

Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong! I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night 🎂 🍰 🧁

In response, fans from around the world flooded his Instagram comments with their own best wishes for his birthday:

It looks like all the Marvel Cinematic Universe aficionados out there know that even superheroes deserve a cheat day, especially on such a special occasion. If the Thor: Love and Thunder star does end up spending a little extra time working off those cake-filled calories, he has plenty of athletic activities to choose from. Another recent epic Instagram update showed Chris Hemsworth effortlessly surfing a wave pool, so who knows what sporty hobby he’ll show off next!

As he hits the big 4-0, it looks like Chris Hemsworth’s career is at a bit of a crossroads, and not just because he's currently standing in solidarity with the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. He’s enjoying another wave of success since his 2023 new movie release, Extraction 2, did big numbers for Netflix. But it’s unclear if he’ll be appearing in any upcoming Marvel movies. Some of his recent comments cast some doubt over Hemsworth's future with the MCU. Whatever he has planned, it’s sure to keep all the fans who are rooting for him, and his sweet tooth, thrilled. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to find some chocolate cake.