Chris Hemsworth And Robert Downey Jr. Are Just As Obsessed As I Am With Marvel Hitting A Big Milestone

The kickoff of the 2026 movie schedule means we’re officially in the same year as the release of Avengers: Doomsday . To hype everyone up about that, Marvel has been posting teaser trailers that show us our first looks at various characters in this highly anticipated movie. Now, said trailers have hit a major milestone, so Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and I are celebrating.

Following the release of four teaser trailers over the last few weeks, Marvel revealed that it has amassed over 1 billion views on its Doomsday content. So, in celebration of that, Robert Downey Jr., who is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom , reposted the clip alongside this short and sweet message on Instagram:

One billion views is certainly a lot, and it 100% deserves to be celebrated. The massive scale of this movie deserves that kind of attention.

I write that because over the last few weeks, these trailers have revealed just how massive the scope of this film is. First, we got Captain America’s teaser first , which confirmed the return of Chris Evans to the MCU. After that, Thor’s trailer was released, showing Chris Hemsworth back as the God of Thunder.

Following the two teasers that involved Avengers, we got the exciting X-Men trailer , which gave us Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan and James Marsden back as Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops, respectively. Then, the fourth Doomsday teaser took us to Wakanda , where we got to see Shuri and M’Baku interact with the Thing from the Fantastic Four.

Overall, while the hype was already real, it got bigger with the release of these teasers for the upcoming Marvel movie . Those view counts prove it, and it’s worthy of fun posts, like this one Chris Hemsworth put on his Instagram story:

I’d like to draw your attention to the bottom left corner of the above image, and the hammer and lightning bolt emojis Hemsworth used. While he didn’t say much, I love the playful nod to his character, and the actor reposting the announcement shows his excitement for his upcoming project.

Along with the view counts being high, the theories have been running wild. In fact, some fans think they’ve cracked a secret message in the Doomsday teasers that connects their timestamps to moments in Endgame that could correspond to various characters’ stories in the newest Avengers movie.

With those theories in mind, I imagine fans will continue to watch these teasers to try to figure out what’s about to happen in Doomsday. So, I bet the view count on them will keep growing!

Then, on December 18, we can move away from the trailers and theories and head to the movie theaters to watch Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and the rest of Doomsday’s stellar cast assemble for this highly anticipated Avengers movie.