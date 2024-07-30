Chris Pratt Hid Kid's Face In A Fun Photo Opp With Ryan Reynolds In The Most A+ Way

Although Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds have yet to star in a movie together, they have crossed paths in everyday life. Case in point, the actors took a picture when they ran into each other at a theater, and Pratt used that picture to shout out Reynolds’ 2024 release Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th of the Marvel movies in order. As a nice bonus though, the Parks and Recreation alum used this photo opp to cover up his kid’s face, and it was an A+ maneuver that I hope nets Reynolds another point in his long running “feud” with Hugh Jackman.

On Instagram, Pratt shared how excited he was for Deadpool & Wolverine and mentioned how Reynolds is his son Jack’s favorite actor. He then joked that the little man in the picture was not in fact Jack, who was born in 2012 when Pratt and Anna Faris were still married, but rather Hugh Jackman, who was shorter than he expected:

(Image credit: Chris Pratt)

Excellent move, Chris! It’s fun enough running into Ryan Reynolds out in the wild, but to use the meeting as an opportunity to put the Wolverine actor’s face over Jack’s makes the encounter even more worthwhile. Many celebrities hide the faces of their children when posting pictures on social media, including Katherine Schwarzenegger with her and Pratt's own kids, so I admire him doing so in this clever way rather than doing the traditional blurring or using an emoji. In the comments section, Reynolds noted how “it’s crazy” that Hugh Jackman “has a 6’2” face. But in person… bam. 4’11”,” and Blake Lively, Reynolds’ wife, simply wrote “Perfection.”

Thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine’s arrival in theaters, Chris Pratt can now label Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as fellow MCU talent. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019 resulted in the studio’s X-Men film series being scrapped, but Deadpool & Wolverine reopened this corner of the superhero media landscape by checking in on the Merc with the Mouth, who lives on what we now know as Earth-10005. Without going into spoilers, the threequel follows Wade Wilson retrieving a version of Wolverine, i.e. Logan, from another universe to help save their own, but in the process of arguing and fighting each other, they run into trouble like the Time Variance Authority and Cassandra Nova.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt’s last MCU appearance was in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, when Peter Quill returned to Earth and finally reunited with his grandfather Jason. Although the original Guardians disbanded at the end of Vol. 3 and it’s unclear if we’ll ever see the new team again, it was made clear that Peter, a.k.a. Star-Lord, will return to the MCU someday. Does this mean we can expect a Star-Lord/Deadpool team-up? Anything is possible, particularly since the Marvel multiverse is expected to be explored again in the upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. For now though, nothing’s in the books.

If you’re looking to enjoy the first two Deadpool movies and almost the entirety of the MCU, all you’ll need is a Disney+ subscription to start streaming. Looking ahead, Chris Pratt will be seen later this year in The Electric State, which will be available to watch with a Netflix subscription, and Ryan Reynolds’ next movie will be Animal Friends, which opens on August 15, 2025.