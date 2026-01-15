Avengers: Doomsday Already Has A Stacked Cast, But There's A Specific MCU Character I Hope Is Involved

Few titles on the 2026 movie schedule are as big as the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film not only promises superhero-sized thrills but a massive ensemble cast that’s easily among the largest for any Marvel Cinematic Universe film. There are so many significant characters at play (including two Captain Americas). Although there are already so many familiar faces confirmed for the story, I’m also still hoping that another very specific power player will be in the mix.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There’s One Very Powerful Character I’d Love To See In Doomsday

Considering that Doomsday serves as one half of the culmination of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, there are sure to be plenty of multiversal variables at play. For example, as seen in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, the Fantastic Four make the jump from their universe to the Avengers’. Newly christened timeline keeper Loki also has a role in the upcoming superhero team-up film. With all of that in mind, there’s another powerful being that would be a logical addition to the film – Uatu a.k.a. the Watcher.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

A classic character from the comics, the Watcher made his MCU debut in 2021 by way of the animated series What If…? (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription). The all-seeing, all-powerful purveyor of the multiverse examines different timelines and vows not to interfere in the events that transpire. As the show goes on, though, Uatu changes and becomes more willing to intervene as he sees fit. He’s a very likable character, and that’s in great part due to the performance of the actor who voices him, Jeffrey Wright.

I’ve been hoping to see the Watcher in a live-action production for a little while now, with Wright possibly reprising the role through a motion-capture performance or via voiceover again. The notion of Marvel Studios not bringing the character for a movie seems somewhat odd, especially given the massive, multiversal implications that Avengers: Doomsday and its 2027 follow-up, Secret Wars, could have on this continuity. Put simply, it just makes a lot of sense to bring Uatu back in some capacity.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What’s The Watcher’s Current Status In The MCU?

The final few episodes of What If…? involve Uatu getting into hot water with his superiors – Eminence, Incarnate, and Executioner – and put on trial due his habit of intervening in human events. He’s eventually saved by the Guardians of the Multiverse (Captain Carter, Kahhori, Byrdie the Duck, and Storm), who he eventually bestows Watcher abilities upon. The series ends with Uatu and the Guardians helping to humble his now-depowered bosses, and the Watcher inviting his heroic allies to watch over the multiverse with him.

So, as of right now, Uatu is still doing the job he was tasked with and has more freedom than ever before. With that, it would make sense for him to try to help assist the Avengers and co. in stopping Doctor Doom’s multiversal machinations. Jeffrey Wright may not have been one of the stars revealed during Doomsday’s viral cast reveal, but I’m remaining optimistic that he’ll make a surprise appearance in that film or possibly even Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released in cinemas on December 17, 2027. In the meantime, be sure to read up on those two films as well as other upcoming Marvel movies.