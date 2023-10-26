Deadpool 3 Director Explains Why Adding Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Into The Movie Was 'A Gift To Any Storyteller'

Superhero projects continue to dominate the entertainment industry, but some franchises have managed to stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is most certainly in that category, revolutionizing the genre and proving that R-rated comic book movies could make a killing at the box office. A threequel is in the works, and Deadpool 3’s director Shawn Levy explained why adding Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the movie was “a gift to any storyteller.” Cue the fourth wall-breaking antics!

One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Deadpool 3, which will be his first real entrance into the MCU proper. Fans are hyped that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine , although there are countless questions about exactly how it’ll work. Shawn Levy recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he spoke about what adding the clawed mutant added to the project. As he put it,

You laugh a fuckload more [heart] than you think. One thing that Ryan and I were really united in is wanting to make Deadpool 3 very much consistent and continuous with the franchise DNA, but to see where we could evolve in this third movie. And, once we knew it was a Wolverine Deadpool movie, my god what a gift to any storyteller. Because not only do you have two icon actors playing their most iconic roles, but you have two characters whose dynamic is already famously fraught. Ultimately, the movie does have much more character depth and heart than I think anyone is expecting.

Sign me up. It sounds like the inclusion of Wolverine (in his yellow suit) really helped to elevate the proceedings of Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman suited up and brought both the comedy and heart to his role. Hopefully we get treated to some footage once production resumes on the blockbuster.

After the first two Deadpool movies referenced and poked fun at Jackman , he finally gets to get in on the fun. Fans are definitely eager to see how Jackman and Reynolds’ faux feud plays out on the big screen. And since Deadpool 3 is expected to be R-rated , I assume that things are going to get bloody when conflict between the two heroes arises.

Deadpool 3 (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Director: Shawn Levy Writer: Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams. Release Date/Platform: May 3rd, 2024.

Unfortunately, Deadpool 3 was recently delayed a few months, in relation to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike . The movie was in the midst of filming when cameras went down, although Jackman and Reynolds have continued to spend time together during their shared hiatus. And as such, they should presumably be able to hit the ground running once things pick back up.