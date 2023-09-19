This Week In Bromance News, Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Hung Out After His Split

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman both have thriving careers, and their names have become fairly synonymous over the last few years. This is largely thanks to Reynolds and Jackman’s faux feud , and their forthcoming collaboration on Deadpool 3 . Clearly the duo has a strong friendship, one that extends off set. This week in bromance news, Reynolds recently hung out with Jackman after the latter actor’s split from his partner.

The public was shocked this week when it was announced that Hugh Jackman and longtime partner Deborra-Lee Furness were splitting up after three decades together. Since then the Greatest Showman actor was asked about the “difficult” situation by paparazzi . He’s once again been photographed in New York City in the wake of this news (via ET ), time with Ryan Reynolds himself.

Jackman and Reynolds were photographed together in NYC on Monday, walking together in Tribeca before reportedly picking up the latter actor’s kids from school. Seeing these two A-listers would turn heads on a normal day, let alone days after the Les Miserables actor announced his personal drama. Although there were some rumors that Jackman’s split from Furness was a long time coming . Regardless, it’s clear that he’s going to continue making headlines for the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Production on Deadpool 3 was underway when the set was shut down due to the ongoing strikes. Fans are eager to see Hugh Jackman’s return to Wolverine after the emotional ending of Logan . And with Wolverine finally getting his signature yellow suit , anticipation is at a fever pitch for the upcoming Marvel movie . They say that all publicity is good publicity, so perhaps Jackman’s personal issues will only get fans more invested in this comic book crossover event.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness got married back in 1996, originally meeting on the set of an Australian TV series. The pair eventually moved to New York, and adopted two children together. And as such, their split is a complicated situation that involves an entire family.

But despite this hard time, it looks like Jackman has a support system, including Ryan Reynolds himself. It’s heartwarming to see their friendship in real life, especially as the 54 year-old actor is dealing with a personal matter. And I can’t wait to see how their relationship translates to the screen once Deadpool 3 finally arrives in theaters. Especially since the movie is expected to be another R-rated romp.