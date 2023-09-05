Deadpool’s Rob Liefeld Got In Trouble For Teasing What’s Coming In The Threequel, But He’s Back To Hyping Deadpool 3 Up

The superhero genre has been wildly popular for over a decade, but a few franchises have managed to stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is definitely in that category, and fans are eager for the threequel, which will mark the character’s entrance into the main MCU. The character’s creator Rob Liefeld got in trouble for teasing what’s coming in Deadpool 3 , but now he’s back to hyping up the upcoming Marvel movie .

Production on Deadpool 3 was underway when filming was halted due to the ongoing strikes. But anticipation is still high, partly thanks to the first images of Hugh Jackman in Wolverine’s yellow suit . While Liefeld was seemingly told to stop teasing what was happening on set, he did take to Twitter to share his excitement about upcoming merch like Funko Pops. Check it out for yourself below:

The hype begins… https://t.co/XBlpz0AOW4September 4, 2023 See more

Well, there you have it. We’ll have to see if Liefeld got in trouble with Marvel Studios again, but this latest message seems innocent enough. While Deadpool 3 could end up being delayed , merch will seemingly started rolling out soon. Hopefully the merchandise for the threequel doesn’t end up spoiling any of its contents, which has become fairly commonplace in the past few years.

The contents of the third Deadpool movie are currently a mystery, so there are countless fan theories about what might happen and which characters could pop up. The cast of Deadpool 3 contains some surprises such as Jennifer Garner’s return to Elektra . And such, it seems like just about anyone could pop up throughout its runtime.

Fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the third Deadpool movie since the first sequel hit theaters back in 2018. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties finally opened the door for Ryan Reynolds’ title character to get in on the MCU action. But exactly how Wade Wilson will fit into the otherwise PG-13 franchise and its heroes remains to be seen. Fans are especially eager to see how he interacts with the likes of the Avengers whenever a major crossover event occurs.

Of course, Deadpool 3 has the potential to be a huge crossover moment anyway– especially with Hugh Jackman back in the role of Wolverine. There are a number of wild rumors about characters who might also appar, including names like Elizabeth Olsen, Owen Wilson, and Ian McKellen. While we wait for answers, this high level of fan engagement presumably hints at good things for the upcoming sequel.