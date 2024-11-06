‘Ryan Has To Pee So We’ve Lost The Day.’ Deadpool’s Suit Has Improved Over The Years, But Reynolds Has All The Jokes About Hugh Jackman’s Cup Size

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest release to hit the big screen was Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records and proved that the shared universe still had staying power. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud was on display in the movie as well as promotional appearances. Case in point: Reynolds talked about how Deadpool’s suit has improved over the years, while also making jokes about Jackman’s cup size.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when the title characters of Deadpool & Wolverine finally got to join the shared universe. Hugh Jackman finally wore the yellow suit, and the pair shared some stories about the truth of wearing those superhero costumes. In a video shared on the Greatest Showman actor's Instagram Story, Reynolds reminisced about how there was no zipper in his original suit, and how difficult it was to use the restroom on set. In his words:

No, it was like, OK, Ryan has to pee so we’ve lost the day.

Oops. While Reynolds looked awesome in the first Deadpool movie, the reality of wearing that suit for so long while filming sobering. Namely because he had such a hard time taking the thing off in order to relieve himself. The Adam Project actor isn't unique in this, as plenty of other comic book movie costumes have had this specific challenge. Christian Bale couldn't pee as Batman, and famously warned both Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson about this specific part of playing The Dark Knight.

During the appearance about Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman chimed in about what it was like going to the bathroom while wearing Logan's yellow suit. He joked it was a six-part process to be able to relieve himself, which is what prompted Reynolds to make a series of jokes about their respective cup size. He offered:

But you’re using a number 5 cup, I’m using a number 8 cup. Then when you show up on set the second day I think I went to 16. Then there was an intervention and I went back to four.

Honestly, this is so on brand. Jackman and Reynolds love poking fun at each other, especially in a public place. For his part, the 56 year-old X-Men icon seemed to totally lose it at the joke, just look at this guy:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Given the wild critical and box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans are expecting Jackman and Reynolds to have a major presence in upcoming Marvel movies. Moviegoers are patiently waiting for news about a possible fourth movie, or maybe even an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Kevin Feige and company are keeping their cards close to the chest, while Reynolds is writing a non-Deadpool movie to work on with Jackman and Shawn Levy.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.