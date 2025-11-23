Elizabeth Olsen Reveals One Scarlet Witch Line She’d Love To Say In The MCU (And I Really Hope This Happens)

There is no shortage of iconic Scarlet Witch moments, both from the comic books and across every major appearance she’s made in the Marvel movies. However, if you ask Elizabeth Olsen, the woman who's played Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, there’s one line in particular she’s been chasing for years. And, frankly, she’s right. If she were ever given the chance to say it, it would be seismic.

During a recent appearance on InStyle’s YouTube series, “Let’s Unpack That,” Olsen walked through a loose time capsule of her career, pulling mementos from a carry-on bag she says she’s used since 2012. Amid the items was a Funko Pop of Wanda herself. This one came with a speech bubble that read “No More Mutants”—the phrase that launched one of Marvel Comics’ most consequential storylines. And, according to Olsen, that line is still at the top of her MCU wish list. As she put it:

'No more mutants.' That's the character I mentioned playing before—Scarlet Witch. It's a great line she has in the House of M, and I've never been able to say it and I'd like to.

For longtime Marvel fans, hearing Olsen say those words would be almost equivalent to Captain America finally shouting, “Avengers Assemble.” It’s not just a memorable line, but is "the" line. In the 2005 House of M storyline, Wanda reaches her breaking point and rewrites reality with those three words, wiping out most of mutantkind and sending shockwaves through Marvel's Multiverse.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Olsen wanting to deliver that moment is especially interesting given what happens to Wanda at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Her fate is technically unresolved, but no one truly believes Marvel buried its most powerful sorceress under a pile of CGI rubble. If anything, the controversial Multiverse Saga era has only made Wanda more valuable, narratively and thematically.

Also, with Marvel Studios slowly (very slowly) rolling mutants into the MCU through projects like Ms. Marvel, The Marvels, the X-Men ’97 tie-ins, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, and the already-confirmed returning Fox-era characters in Avengers: Doomsday, the timing has never been better to bring Wanda’s comic-book legacy to the forefront.

Picture Olsen returning in a future film or an upcoming Disney+ project, unraveling emotionally as reality bends around her, and finally delivering those three words. It would be an instant all-timer—one of the franchise’s defining scenes. But, realistically, it wouldn’t track for Wanda to immediately wipe out mutants just as the MCU is finally introducing them. So, if Marvel ever plans to pull that trigger, it may be a few years (and a few major X-Men rollouts) down the line.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Whether Marvel Studios would actually pull the trigger on House of M—or some reimagined version of it—is another question entirely. Still, the Wind River veteran putting that energy out into the world? Marvel has a track record of listening when its stars speak up. So here’s hoping this is one of those times. Because “No more mutants” in the MCU would be a moment fans would talk about for years to come.

Elizabeth Olsen’s newest flick, the 2025 movie release Eternity, hits theaters on November 26. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes. Fans can also watch the Scarlet Witch's various MCU movie and TV appearances by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription.