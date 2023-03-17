Elizabeth Olsen Shares Her Hopes For Scarlet Witch’s Marvel Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing and expanding, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. There are countless questions about the upcoming Marvel movies , including when exactly we might see Elizabeth Olsen back as fan favorite Wanda Maximoff. And Olsen recently shared her hopes for Scarlet Witch’s Marvel return.

Wanda Maximoff has had a fascinating story throughout the MCU, going from villain to Avenger and then back again. Fans didn’t buy that she died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and are eager to see where her story will go next. Elizabeth Olsen was recently asked by ScreenRant about her inevitable return as the Scarlet Witch, offering:

We can do anything with her now! I feel like we've done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there's a lot more humor to be had with her. She's often the emotion of a story, and I'm curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption.

Sign me up. As a hardore Wanda fan, I’m going to happy with pretty much any incarnation of Elizabeth Olsen’s signature characte. But I’d definitely love to see the lighter side of her, as well as an eventual path to redemption following the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2.

Elizabeth Olsen’s comments about her possible return to the MCU came as she was at SXSW promoting her new limited series Love & Death which is heading to HBO. Eventually the conversation turned to her tenure in the MCU, as I’m sure most of her interviews are wont to do. Because after WandaVision became a sensation, the fans are still very much invested in Scarlet Witch as a character.

Aside from hoping for more comedy, Elizabeth Olsen also indicated that her signature character is in dire need of a redemption arc. Throughout the runtime of WandaVision it was revealed that the entire town of Westview was under her chaos magic, as a result of her mourning Vision. While she reversed her magic and expressed remorse, the Scarlet Witch once again stepped into her villain era in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After her mind was corrupted by the Darkhold, Wanda stopped at nothing to try and gain America Chavez’s powers and be reunited with her children from WandaVision. Throughout the runtime of Doctor Strange 2 we watched her kill sorcerers at Kamar-Taj and savagely murder the Illuminati in another universe. Can she come back from these crimes? Is the Darkhold really all to blame? Only time will tell.