After Fantastic Four Art Of Human Torch’s ‘Flame On’ Mode Dropped, Joseph Quinn Shared A Joke About How He Intends To Play The Role

Joseph Quinn is set to be the latest actor to portray Johnny Storm a.k.a. The Human Torch on the big screen. For months now, the Internet has been filled with sweet fan art of Quinn as Torch but, this past week, Storm’s “flame on” mode was revealed in concept art from Marvel Studios. That was sweet enough but, now, we also have some comments from the actor himself in regard to his much-discussed role. He not only shared his reaction to landing the part, but he also shared a funny joke about how he intends to play the role.

The Human Torch has one of the most unique looks of any superhero in the history of comics. After yelling “flame on,” his body becomes engulfed in flames, and he can manipulate and create fire as well. Said powers were on display in the two Tim Story-directed FF flicks, which saw Chris Evans in the role as well as Josh Trank’s 2015 flick that had Michael B. Jordan as Johnny. So, given his fiery new role, Joseph Quinn had a cheeky response when chatting about his approach to portraying the beloved character:

I’ll be setting myself on fire, for real – every day. Yeah, I gotta feel it, you know?

I mean, that’s certainly one way to commit to a role. In all seriousness though, this comment was just a funny little quip the Stranger Things alum shared while appearing at Belgium’s FACTS convention. He’d, of course, never actually set himself on fire to play the part. After all, it’s one thing to be heavily committed to a role, and it’s another to put yourself in true danger. I’d also think that Disney wouldn’t be too keen if one of the stars of one of their biggest upcoming Marvel movies were to do that to himself.

During the event, Joseph Quinn couldn't get too specific about The Fantastic Four , which we know only a few details about at this point. What he could talk about, however, was how he feels about being a part of the highly anticipated reboot. When speaking on that front, Quinn dropped some enthusiastic sentiments (which were shared by Joseph Quinn Brasil - Mídias on X ):

I still can’t believe it. It’s mad. I’m very excited. We’ve got a great gang. When I spoke to Matt [Shakman], the director – he has a brilliant vision for it, and the gang we’ve got doing it, it was a no-brainer. I definitely wanted to be a part of it. And yeah, I’m looking forward to it.

The Fantastic Four cast was revealed this past Valentine’s Day and was met with much fanfare - and for good reason. Joining the A Quiet Place: Day One star will be Pedro Pascal, who will play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured some fun ensembles before, but I’m particularly eager to see how these actors mesh. Aside from that, I can’t wait to see them on screen as their character and in their full-powered glory.

Given his past work, I’m excited to see what Joseph Quinn brings to the table as Johnny Storm in the upcoming superhero movie . Let’s hope that his and Adam Shakman’s version of the Human Torch is faithful to the comics but also has plenty of fresh elements to his characterization. I’m also hoping his look will be a sight to behold. Just remember, that CGI will be used to craft that, and Quinn certainly won’t be lighting himself up for real.

The Fantastic Four is set to open in theaters on July 25, 2025. While you wait for it, you can stream the FF duology from the 2000s using a Disney+ subscription and, if you’re a Max subscriber , check out the 2015 reboot.