Hugh Jackman Doing ASMR With Wolverine Claws On Is A Trend I Can Get Behind

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who watched the Marvel movies in order were hyped when Hugh Jackman returned as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. While fans wait to learn about his future as the character, he recently did ASMR with Wolverine's claws. And honestly this is a internet trend I can get behind.

While fans are wondering if/when Jackman will return as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies, he's keeping the discourse about his signature role going. Case in point: the following post on Instagram, where he rocked some fake claws while giving his first attempt at an ASMR video. Check it out below:

While I'm hoping for news he might appear in one of the next two Avengers movies, seeing Jackman back in the claws, even if they're plastic, is still exciting. And of course he used them to make ASMR on the Deadpool & Wolverine Blu-ray. Because while the movie is available to stream on Disney+, why not have your own physical copy of the hit blockbuster?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud has entertained the public for years, so it should come as no surprise that some shots were fired in Jackman's above IG video. In the third slide he's shown holding Ryan Reynolds' edition of Sexiest Man Alive, poking fun at his bestie. Jackman famously got that honor back in 2008, which is around the time this pair met on X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but plenty of fans are hoping we'll see Wolverine and Deadpool pop up throughout its mysterious runtime. They weren't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, but that hasn't stopped fans from collectively holding their fingers. It's still possible that they'll have surprise roles, or might even appear in its sequel Secret Wars. And seeing Jackman back in claws, albeit plastic ones, will likely help this chatter continue.

ASMR is a trend that began years ago, but it took this long for Hugh Jackman to get in on the fun. Given his signature accent and dulcet singing voice, it's kinda surprising that it too him so long. Although now I want to see a longer video of him going for it, rather than the few short clips that she shared to his whopping 33.9 million followers over on Instagram.

Jackman has been staying busy lately, thanks to his show at Radio City and relationship with Sutton Foster. Of course, all eyes are on if/when he'll once again play Wolverine on the big screen.

Jackman's tenure as his signature character can be re-watched on Disney+. Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters next December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell if the actor actually appears.