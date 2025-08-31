I Enjoyed Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Geraldine Viswanathan In Thunderbolts*, And I’m Loving Their Takes On Possibly Returning For Avengers: Doomsday

With the 2025 movie release Thunderbolts a.k.a. The New Avengers now available to stream with a Disney+ subscription , fans are already wondering what comes next for two of the blockbuster's standout supporting characters: Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Geraldine Viswanathan’s Mel. The duo delivered some of the film’s sharpest moments, with Val flexing her political power in front of live TV cameras and Mel quietly hinting at a bigger MCU future. So naturally, there has been chatter regarding whether the two might appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday .

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly , Louis-Dreyfus admitted that playing Val in impeachment hearings gave her serious Veep flashbacks. And while the Seinfeld alum isn’t confirmed for the upcoming Marvel movie , she’s clearly ready for another round, saying,

I certainly hope so. I'm not at liberty to say, but I know that anything is possible and I'm up for more play in the Marvel universe at any moment. I stand at the ready.

Meanwhile, Geraldine Viswanathan may have had less screentime in Thunderbolts, but she’s already become a Thunderbolts* cast member fan favorite. Mel notably wears a songbird necklace in the movie, sparking fan speculation that she’s actually Melissa Gold, aka Songbird , one of the original Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics. In a recent chat with ComicBookMovie.com , Viswanathan admitted she’d love to see that transformation happen:

We'll see! I'm not sure, but as Julie and I have been saying, we're available, and we'd be happy to.

The Songbird buzz potentially isn’t just wishful thinking. Marvel’s been dropping little breadcrumbs like this for years: just look at Monica Rambeau’s slow roll into Photon. That necklace Mel wears paired with how she holds herself next to Val feels like exactly the kind of setup the MCU loves to capitalize on later. And if Geraldine Viswanathan does get the chance to go full Songbird, it wouldn’t just be a fun nod, as it could set up a whole new hero ready to soar into bigger arcs down the road in the canon.

You need to give these two a call, Marvel, because they’re ready to suit up. As for what’s next? A Thunderbolts sequel isn’t on Marvel’s schedule right now, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Geraldine Viswanathan both sound game to suit up again. And if Marvel’s track record has taught us anything – just look at Wong, Jimmy Woo, or Yelena Belova – it’s that side players can absolutely grow into bigger arcs. So yeah, don’t be surprised if Mel’s possible Songbird future takes off sooner rather than later.

It feels like a no-brainer that Val and Mel could slip into Doomsday or its upcoming sequel Avengers: Secret Wars for at least a scene or two. A full-on Thunderbolts sequel doesn’t seem to be on Marvel’s radar right now, but with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova already rumored for Spider-Man: Brand New Day , there’s no reason Mel couldn’t pop back up in the MCU in the near future.

For now, Marvel fans can stream Thunderbolts and keep their eyes peeled for casting updates as Doomsday races toward its place at the end of the 2026 movie schedule release .