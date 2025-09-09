‘It’s Incredible’ Even David Harbour Was Shocked By Avengers: Doomsday’s Scale
Can you blame him?
David Harbour’s time as Hellboy proved to be a one-and-done affair, but he managed to find comic book movie success shortly thereafter. The Stranger Things star debuted as Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. Red Guardian, in 2021’s Black Widow, and then after voicing an alternate version of the character last year in What If… ? Season 3, he reprised Red Guardian onscreen on the 2025 movies schedule for Thunderbolts*. Now Harbour is in the midst of playing his MCU character once more for December 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor opened up by how shocked he was to see the massive scale of this upcoming Marvel movie.
With a little over a year to go until Doomsday hits theaters, Harbour shed light on his experience working with directors Joe and Anthony Russo on what will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 39th movie. He started off by saying to ScreenRant:
Joe and Anthony Russo entered the MCU to direct 2014’s Captain America: Civil War, and from there they tackled Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, three of this franchise’s most consequential installments. So having already seen their quality work in the franchise, David Harbour wasn’t concerned that Avengers: Doomsday wouldn’t follow suit, and so far he hasn’t been proven wrong. Doomsday began filming in late April, and the production is expected to last six months.
Even knowing he was in good hands with the Russos, David Harbour was still impressed by the sets constructed for Avengers: Doomsday, as well as the caliber of talent acting alongside him and the accommodations provided to them. As he put it:
Red Guardian will jump back into action alongside his New Avengers teammates Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Bob Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman). They’ll join forces with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and other characters against the multiversal threat that is Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. In fact, Thunderbolts*’ post-credits scene teased this coming team-up by showing the New Avengers witnessing the arrival of a spaceship with the Fantastic Four logo on it.
While we wait for more updates on Avengers: Doomsday, remember that Thunderbolts* can now be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. David Harbour will also be back on our small screens in the next few months when Stranger Things’ final season is released in three parts to Netflix subscription holders.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.