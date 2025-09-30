Marvel Rumor Claims Big Things Are Coming For Florence Pugh’s Yelena (And I Hope It’s True)

As a fan who’s spent a lot of time watching the Marvel movies in order , in my humble opinion, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova has quietly become one of the more compelling characters in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First introduced in Black Widow, she has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to her dry wit and the Little Women star’s undeniable charisma. Since her 2021 debut, she has appeared in Hawkeye and then took center stage in the 2025 movie release , Marvel’s T hunderbolts* (or New Avengers ) . Now, a new rumor suggests that big things are coming for Yelena as we move forward with new Marvel movies . And honestly? I so hope it's true.

According to MyTimeToShineHello , a Marvel insider account on X (formerly Twitter), Yelena Belova may be stepping into a much bigger spotlight. The post claims she’ll appear in at least three major upcoming Marvel projects.

Yelena will have a HUGE role in both Avengers films and a few scenes in Spider-Man Brand New Day pic.twitter.com/CwOFwacRYZSeptember 25, 2025

Now, nothing’s officially confirmed by Marvel Studios yet, but considering Thunderbolts laid the groundwork for a New Avengers lineup—and Pugh was front and center—it’s not a huge leap. So, what are fans saying about this rumor?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How Fans Are Responding To Yelena Speculation

Naturally, the fandom has thoughts. Some were pumped, others skeptical, and a few straight-up salty. Here's a snapshot of the discourse online:

@mattgriffinreal : “Duh... Yelena Belova is easily the most notable non-superhuman of the Multiverse Saga.”

: “Duh... Yelena Belova is easily the most notable non-superhuman of the Multiverse Saga.” @Harden_TF_Up : “As she should. @Florence_Pugh is fabulous.”

: “As she should. @Florence_Pugh is fabulous.” @Snehalxmode : “Source? Because Marvel keeps announcing projects that never happen. Remember Inhumans movie?”

: “Source? Because Marvel keeps announcing projects that never happen. Remember Inhumans movie?” @Caius_Caesar55: “If true, would you rank her above Natasha as the better Black Widow? I gotta be honest, she already is for me. No shade to Nat, I loved her in Winter Soldier. But Yelena’s character writing - at this point - is leagues and bounds above Nat’s during the Infinity Saga.”

Of course, not everyone is thrilled. Here are some of the more negative takes:

@rickslamu22NJ : “Oh for God's sake stop trying to make her a thing! She was never ever that popular in the comics! And at least there she was an actual Femme Fatale goddess! MCU White Widow looks like she was trying to wait for a position to open up as a yoga instructor at Planet Fitness!”

: “Oh for God's sake stop trying to make her a thing! She was never ever that popular in the comics! And at least there she was an actual Femme Fatale goddess! MCU White Widow looks like she was trying to wait for a position to open up as a yoga instructor at Planet Fitness!” @Angrybrother_: “I like her… but she’s already turning into Captain Carter 2.0.”

So yeah, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. But then again, most speculation amongst the fandom usually is.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Pugh Taking Center Stage Actually Makes a Lot of Sense

Here’s the thing: Thunderbolts may not have been a billion-dollar smash , but it did something rare for the MCU, which is that it slowed down and prioritized character over spectacle, something we don’t often see in new superhero movies . The Thunderbolts was my favorite Marvel film in years , largely because Florence Pugh brought real vulnerability to Yelena. She navigated themes of loneliness , depression, grief, and found-family identity, all while delivering sharp one-liners and nailing the action beats. Her scenes with Sentry and Ghost added surprising emotional weight to what could have been just another team-up flick.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now that Thunderbolts is confirmed to tie directly into the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday (via that juicy post-credits tease with the Fantastic Four), it’s easy to see why Marvel would keep her front and center. She bridges grounded storytelling and cosmic stakes, something the next Avengers movies will need in spades.

If this rumor holds up, Florence Pugh’s Yelena might become one of the key emotional anchors of the Multiverse Saga and what comes beyond that, and honestly, that’s exactly what this next phase needs. Her performance in Thunderbolts proved that she can lead a scene that carries emotional weight without relying on a glowing superpower. And I’m here for it.