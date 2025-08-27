I Would Have Thought Avengers: Doomsday Would Highlight Black Panther Stars, But One Actor Says Roles May Be Smaller Than You'd Guess

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine, thanks to new releases that are routinely coming to theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a huge cast of characters. I thought that the movie would highlight the Black Panther stars that are involved, but one actor's comments about their roles surprised me.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, but filming is indeed underway. The Doomsday cast announcement revealed that Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta would all be included following their work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While promoting his role on TV Azteca, he spoke (in Spanish) about getting involved in The Russo Brothers' giant blockbuster. Translated, his comments read:

There are twentysomething characters involved in the story, which means we are each going to have smaller roles because there needs to be space for all the characters and all the universes. This makes it a much more simpler role, in terms of time and energy of making a film like this.

Honestly, this does track. The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is huge, containing multiple teams of heroes. That includes the Avengers, Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men. Tenoch Huerta's Namor exists outside of these groups, and it should be fascinating to see how he factors in. But I guess we shouldn't expect too much screen time from the 44 year-old actor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's ending definitely left some big questions for the three characters that are going to appear in Doomsday. While Shuri is the new Panther, she's not ruling the fictional country. Instead, it was hinted that Winston Duke's M'Baku will be King. As for Namor, he made an alliance with Wakanda after Shuri spared his life.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The MCU is streaming on Disney+, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

With so many characters involved, it should be interesting to see what crossover and character pairings come with Doomsday. There's one hero in particular that fans are hoping Namor gets to share a scene with: Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm/ Invisible Woman. In the comics they have a unique relationship and flirtation, one that sometimes brings out the worse in Huerta's character. She and Reed were a solid married couple in Fantastic Four: First Steps, so it's unclear if Namor will be able to come between them in the MCU.

Tenoch Huerta brought a complicated and layered performance with his debut as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And since he survived his conflict with Shuri and her technologically advanced nation, it should be fascinating to see where Namor's story goes next. Will he be more of a hero or succumb to his villainous side? Only time will tell, but I'm invested.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. With the multiverse in play, it feels like just about anything could happen.