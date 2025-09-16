Jennifer Garner Showed Off A BTS Elektra Look, And Now It Has Avengers: Doomsday Fans’ Tongues Wagging

On Monday, Jennifer Garner shared a behind-the-scenes photo on social media, suited up once again as Elektra — and fans immediately lit up with theories. The shot shows her from behind, seated in a bright white trailer, seemingly applying makeup while wearing the same burgundy tactical costume last seen in her big Deadpool & Wolverine cameo. In the background? A director’s chair labeled “ELEVEN,” which only fueled the speculation. Could she be appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday? Let’s break it down.

Jennifer Garner Drops A Social Media Post

The Alias star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram —which you can see below — and it didn’t take long for fans to zero in on the first image. It’s a clear behind-the-scenes shot of her getting into character as Elektra, her iconic Marvel role, originally from the Fox era:

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) A photo posted by on

The costume drew plenty of attention, but it was the director’s chair labeled “ELEVEN” that really set off the frenzy. Soon after, X (formerly Twitter) exploded with speculation. So, what are diehard fans of all the Marvel movies in order saying? They’re totally staying chill about it. Let’s take a look.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

What Fans Are Saying About Jennifer Garner’s Post

Is the Family Switch actress’s Elektra stepping into the Avengers: Doomsday? Is this just more content from Deadpool & Wolverine, which already shattered expectations by yanking old-school Marvel cameos out of retirement? Or — as many online seem to believe (jokingly, of course)—is this an elaborate Stranger Things Season 5 troll? Here are some of the best comments about the situation over on X, after Cosmic Marvel shared the Juno alum's post:

“Elektra is back?! And what's with the 'ELEVEN' on the chair?” – @CasualRelatable

“@grok who is she? Explain the pic 🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇” – @EROSmadr

“Her arm is covered in dirt. She's been scrapping with someone.” – @notj3ff

“She's in stranger things 🤯” – @ghost5985

“For a moment I thought it was something from Stranger Things, because of the text that says "Eleven" on the chair. xD” – @darvader

“These boomers should stop revealing everything...........Yeah she's excited but stop posting these things.” – @shan_hipster

Of course, not everyone is convinced Garner is set to appear in another upcoming Marvel movie. There’s the camp pointing out the fact that this image could easily be from her appearance in Deadpool 3. Here’s what the detractors of the fan speculation are saying:

“The rest of the post are simple photo unrelated photos, she may just be photo dumping, and this may be an old bts pic from the D&W set?” – @mogutweet

“Y’all it’s from Deadpool and Wolverine ..” – @joeFanatic23

“It’s probably from D&W because I do not want her back, she is a horrible actress” – @spyhaswon

Obviously, there are a lot of takes on the situation. But where do we fall on the speculation?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Where We Stand On Elektra Appearing in Doomsday

Let’s pump the brakes. Remember Marvel’s 5-hour slowroll presentation of all the Doomsday actor announcements and their chairs? Yeah, well, Garner’s name never appeared. Of course, this doesn’t mean she won’t be in the movie, as we already know there are going to be a ton of surprises in the film. However, there’s no confirmation from Marvel or the actress herself about what this image really means, and based on the context of the rest of the photos in her post, it very well could be, and probably is, from Deadpool & Wolverine.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, when you look at the rest of the photos in her post, the most likely explanation is that the shot comes from D&W.

Still, fans are holding onto hope. “This makes me so happy,” one person commented. Another simply quote-tweeted the photo with: “Elektra is back!” Honestly, I get it. As a fan of the 13 Going on 30 star myself, I’d love to see her return as Elektra Natchios, but this doesn’t feel like "that" announcement.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Check out Deadpool & Wolverine and other MCU films on Disney+. The ad-supported plan costs at $9.99 a month. Also, go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

The “ELEVEN” on the director’s chair? It’s probably just how cameos were labeled on the Deadpool 3 set — especially considering the chair uses the Elektra font. It feels more like a quiet wink than a major reveal, likely designed to keep things under wraps during filming.

​​Whether this is a tease for Avengers: Doomsday or just a leftover from Deadpool & Wolverine (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription), one thing’s clear — it’s a cool photo. For now, all we can do is wait for an official word from Jennifer Garner or Marvel, or for answers to drop when Doomsday hits the 2026 movie schedule on December 18, 2026.