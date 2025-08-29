Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims Loki Has Scenes With Some Surprising Marvel Heroes. Why I’m Hoping It Happens

The Marvel Cinematic Universe regularly puts out new content, either in theaters or streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a huge cast of characters. There are a ton of rumors swirling around the blockbuster, and one new one about Loki would pair him with some surprising characters. And I honestly hope that it happens.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, but production has been underway for some time. All sort of rumors and fan theories are online, and the latest revolves around Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that he had one particularly intriguing scene, saying:

Tom Hiddleston has filmed a scene in Steve and Peggy's home where he's having a [conversation] with them.

Ok, my mind is blown. This is just a rumor, but sounds like a sure way to get longtime fans invested in Doomsday. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order waited years for Steve and Peggy to finally get their happy ending at the end of Avengers: Endgame. So returning to their dance... with Loki? That sounds wild.

Obviously we should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being. While Hiddleston was confirmed in Doomsday's cast announcement, Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell didn't get chairs. Although they've both already done surprise cameos before, so it doesn't seem totally out of the question.

At the end of Endgame, Steve Rogers took all the Infinity Stones (and Mjolnir) back to their rightful place in the timeline. He reappeared as Old Man Steve, revealing he went back in time and lived his happy ending with Peggy. The movie's final moments saw these two finally get their dance, and it would be a shock to see Loki suddenly appear and interrupt the moment.

Of course, this rumored scene would also stand in juxtaposition to Loki's Season 2 finale. When we last saw the God of Mischief, he was literally holding the timelines together by force. He became the God of Stories, and seemingly could never leave his throne without creating multiversal chaos. So how will he leave this post to get into the adventures of Avengers: Doomsday?

There are a ton of questions about what's going to go down in The Russo Brothers' return to the MCU. But we're in good hands, which should help quell fears as we wait for the movie to arrive next December. Although with so many rumors and theories online, I'm hoping that we get some concrete information sooner rather than later.

Avengers: Doomsday will answer our question when it hits theaters December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell if Steve and Peggy's happy ending actually gets interrupted by Loki.