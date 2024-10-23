Wait, Is Ryan Reynolds Already Teasing Another Deadpool Project?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has beeb in an interesting place since Avengers: Endgame, releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most recent film is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records upon its release. Fans are expecting the title characters to return in an upcoming Marvel movie, but is Ryan Reynolds teasing another appearance as Wade Wilson already? Let's break it down.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Deadpool & Wolverine finally brought those two characters to the shared universe. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud was on full display, and fans want to see them back sooner rather than later. Plot twist; Reynolds posted on Instagram Story that he'd been back in costume. Check it out below:

Well, I'm definitely intrigued. After the long filming and promotional processes for Deadpool & Wolverine, you'd think that Ryan Reynolds would want to finally have some space from his signature character. But he's already back in Wade Wilson's suit... but for what?

Deadpool & Wolverine's box office success stood in stark juxtaposition to recent box office bombs like The Marvels and Ant-Man 3. Fans were hoping for Ryan Reynolds to reprise his role in a crossover movies like Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear if/when that's happening. But Reynolds has set the fanbase ablaze posting photos in costume, with a second image featuring Blind Al actress Leslie Uggams. Check it out:

Now I'm doubly intrigued. Not only is Ryan Reynolds filming something as Wade Wilson, the character's beloved roommate Blind Al is also in on the fun. Whether this is for a new MCU project or just a short for the internet remains to be seen, but fans will likely be theorizing and debating this until we know.

This second image from Reynolds might offer some clues about what's coming, as it looks like Wade and Al's apartment is decorated for Christmas. Could this mean we're getting a Deadpool holiday special, continuing with the tradition that began with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Or maybe the actor/producer/writer is just filming fun social content for Christmas. Then there's the bigger third option: it's for a movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU's security is notoriously tight, so it's impossible to know that Reynolds is cooking up as Deadpool next. But the fact that he's suited up so shortly after the release of Deadpool 3 is definitely turning heads. Hopefully we get more information sooner rather than later, because Reynolds must know that he'd make the fans crazy with these two images.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now, and will be followed by Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.