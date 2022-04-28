Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with dizzying stories being told on the small and silver screens. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies hitting theaters is Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the story could seemingly go anywhere. But is Vision in Doctor Strange 2? Here’s what Paul Bettany says.

After voicing JARVIS for years , Paul Bettany made his live-action debut in the MCU as Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since then his signature character developed a strong relationship with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. The two kicked off Phase Four with WandaVision on Disney+, which is why fans are wondering if a reunion is coming in Doctor Strange 2. Bettany was recently asked on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert if he has a role in the mysterious blockbuster, responding with:

This is a really great question. And, again, I said I was going to be entirely honest with you ... Am I in Doctor Strange? Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. I don't know. Am I? What do you think? I can neither confirm nor deny rumors that I am in said aforementioned Doctor Strange 2.

Talk about a cryptic answer. Paul Bettany has been in the Marvel game for a number of years, so he knows better than to confirm or deny anything ahead of a movie’s release. Anticipation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is sky high, partly because it feels like any character or variant could show up throughout the course of its 126-minute runtime . We’ll just have to see if Vision appears– either forms of the character.

While the Vision we knew and loved died in Avengers: Infinity War , that hasn’t stopped Paul Bettany from having a continued role in the MCU. He was brought back for WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen’s superpowered character bringing him to life via the hex. She once again said goodbye to her lover in the series finale , but that doesn't mean Bettany is out of the shared universe.

Because WandaVision’s finale also featured the debut of White Vision. He was created by S.W.O.R.D. with the parts from Vision’s body and originally sent on a mission to kill Wanda. But in the end the two Visions battled, and eventually came to an understanding thanks to that Ship of Theseus scene. White Vision departed Westview to places unknown , and could still seemingly show up in a future Marvel installment.

Between White Vision and a possible flashback/dream sequence for the original, there’s definitely plenty of opportunities for Paul Bettany to pop up in Doctor Strange 2. After all, the trailers for The Multiverse of Madness have already shown that Wanda and Vision’s sons Tommy and Billy will have a role in the blockbuster. So bringing Bettany’s Avenger into the action doesn’t seem out of the question.