Is Vision In Doctor Strange 2? Here’s What Paul Bettany Says
By Corey Chichizola published
Doctor Strange 2 looks like it could go seemingly anywhere, so is Vision included?
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with dizzying stories being told on the small and silver screens. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies hitting theaters is Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the story could seemingly go anywhere. But is Vision in Doctor Strange 2? Here’s what Paul Bettany says.
After voicing JARVIS for years, Paul Bettany made his live-action debut in the MCU as Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since then his signature character developed a strong relationship with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. The two kicked off Phase Four with WandaVision on Disney+, which is why fans are wondering if a reunion is coming in Doctor Strange 2. Bettany was recently asked on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert if he has a role in the mysterious blockbuster, responding with:
Talk about a cryptic answer. Paul Bettany has been in the Marvel game for a number of years, so he knows better than to confirm or deny anything ahead of a movie’s release. Anticipation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is sky high, partly because it feels like any character or variant could show up throughout the course of its 126-minute runtime. We’ll just have to see if Vision appears– either forms of the character.
While the Vision we knew and loved died in Avengers: Infinity War, that hasn’t stopped Paul Bettany from having a continued role in the MCU. He was brought back for WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen’s superpowered character bringing him to life via the hex. She once again said goodbye to her lover in the series finale, but that doesn't mean Bettany is out of the shared universe.
Because WandaVision’s finale also featured the debut of White Vision. He was created by S.W.O.R.D. with the parts from Vision’s body and originally sent on a mission to kill Wanda. But in the end the two Visions battled, and eventually came to an understanding thanks to that Ship of Theseus scene. White Vision departed Westview to places unknown, and could still seemingly show up in a future Marvel installment.
Between White Vision and a possible flashback/dream sequence for the original, there’s definitely plenty of opportunities for Paul Bettany to pop up in Doctor Strange 2. After all, the trailers for The Multiverse of Madness have already shown that Wanda and Vision’s sons Tommy and Billy will have a role in the blockbuster. So bringing Bettany’s Avenger into the action doesn’t seem out of the question.
All will be revealed when Doctor Strange 2 hits theaters on May 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
