Jeremy Renner Reminds Us The Snowplow Incident Wasn’t His First Big Injury In Throwback Post For Robert Downey Jr.’s Birthday

Three months ago Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being run over by his own snowplow. As the Avengers actor continues to recover from the traumatic accident, he took some time to show appreciation for his MCU co-star and fellow superhero friend, Robert Downey Jr., who just turned 58. Though, his birthday message also reminded us that he has had major injuries before his most recent one.

Jeremy Renner took to his Instagram stories to wish a happy birthday to his “dear friend” RDJ with a throwback photo of the pair together in suits, but in the photo Renner is walking with crutches. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram/Jeremy Renner)

Rennervations (Image credit: Disney+) Release Date: April 12, 2023 (All 4 episodes)

Created By: Zach Merck

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra

How To Stream: Disney+ subscription

After the Hawkeye actor recently suffered injuries including breaking eight ribs, his right knee, right ankle, left leg, left ankle, right clavicle, right shoulder along with other serious injuries during the January 1 snow plow incident, this old photo must look like a walk in the park to Jeremy Renner.

So, what exactly happened in that photo? Back when he was filming the first Avengers movie in 2011, the actor actually ripped a muscle from his back to shoulder that led the Marvel movie to shut down filming for a couple of weeks, per Digital Spy . That’s likely why Renner is in crutches in that photo.

However, Renner also fractured his right elbow and left wrist while filming the based-on-a-true-story comedy Tag in 2017 as well. The actor has had unfortunate luck with injuries over the years, but undoubtedly the one he is dealing with right now is the harshest matter his body has ever had to face.

Jeremy Renner recently gave his first interview since the incident with Diane Sawyer on ABC News where he shared that he remembers “all of” the accident and the aftermath of pain involved. Renner told Sawyer that he “chose to survive” the horrible accident considering all he’s had to endure with so much bodily damage at once. Throughout the experience, Renner has been keeping the public in the loop about his recovery journey, including a recent update that he’s keeping the snow plow that injured him .

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. looked like he had an awesome birthday with friends and family while also receiving sweet messages from not only Renner, but many of his fellow Marvel actors. RDJ posted this video to Instagram of himself blowing out candles, and he shared personal photos and videos of the past year:

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Downey and Renner have been friends for a long time, and it goes to show as much with Marvel’s Hawkeye taking time out of his recovery to wish the Iron Man actor a great day on social media.