John Cena Posts Cryptic Deadpool 3 Photo, So Does He Have A Role In The MCU Flick?

The comic book genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, although some franchises stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is definitely in that category, which is why his upcoming threequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. What we know about Deadpool 3 is fairly limited, so there are countless rumors about what might be happening in the mysterious movie. And after John Cena posted an image from the set, could he also have a role in the Ryan Reynolds blockbuster? Let's break it all down.

The cast of Deadpool 3 is pretty stacked, and fans are especially hyped that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine. But there are a ton of rumors swirling the project, and John Cena's IG post seemingly added fuel to the fire. He posted a photo from Deadpool 3 without any context or caption, check it out below:

What does it mean?? This photo seems to random, especially since John Cena is one of the few DC characters who will remain in the new shared universe. But because Deadpool 3 is such a mystery, his post has fans in a frenzy, with many people questioning his intentions in the comments section.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been patiently waiting for characters like Deadpool to finally join the fray. The doors finally opened when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, but the studio hasn't been rushing to make these crossovers happen. And we'll just have to keep waiting until Marvel finally shared more about what Shawn Levy and company have up their sleeves.

The image John Cena shared has been circulating online for a few months now, and was the first time that it was revealed Hugh Jackman would be wearing Wolverine's signature yellow suit. But it was revealed months ago, which makes the timing of Cena's post all the more confusing.

Given Marvel's notoriously tight security, there are countless questions about what's going to happen in Deadpool 3. Rumors have been swirling, and a number of major names have been rumored to be appearing throughout its mysterious runtime. What's more, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds have seen the chatter, and are seemingly amused by the way the internet has been spinning out. And as such, Reynolds has posted hilarious "leaks" from the set featuring all sorts of bonkers IP joining in on the threequel.

Sine the Deadpool 3 franchise is known for breaking the fourth wall and commentating on the genre as a whole, it doesn't seem impossible for Cena to somehow get a cameo. Perhaps Reynolds could take the time to poke fun at his DC role, and the way there's a brand new shared universe being formed. Only time will tell.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.