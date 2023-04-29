5 Marvel Characters Ali Wong Should Play

While there was a time when it was quite rare for an actor better known for comedic roles to earn parts in some great superhero movies, it is not only normal, but almost expected these days, especially in some of the best Marvel movies. The most notable examples of this include Paul Rudd in the title role of Ant-Man and its sequels, Awkwafina joining the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast as the title character’s best friend and comrade, and Randall Park appearing in multiple installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as CIA agent Jimmy Woo. Following her blistering performance in Netflix’s dark dramedy series, Beef, I think it is time that Park’s Always Be My Maybe co-star, Ali Wong, also gets her chance to shine among them.

Of course, it should be noted that the talented, Asian-American actor and comedian (known for plenty more great movies, TV shows, and stand-up specials on Netflix) has, indeed, appeared in a few comic book adaptations before — namely DC’s Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn as Ellen Yee, and the Amazon Prime original TV show, Paper Girls, which is based on Brian K. Vaughn’s Image title. However, I am still a little surprised there are no MCU titles on Wong’s resume yet, and hope to see some upcoming Marvel movies that feature the actor in something. If that does finally happen, we decided to give Kevin Feige and co. a few of ideas for Marvel characters the actor might be the perfect choice for.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jolt

One of the most anticipated upcoming 2023 movies is, supposedly, marking the end of one the MCU’s most beloved teams, the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, in 2024, the franchise is gaining a new crimefighting collective in the form of the titular group from the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. While the film has already been cast, I have a character in mind who, if introduced later, would be a perfect entry point for Wong to join the franchise.

Helen Takahama’s life took a devastating turn on her 15th birthday when her mother and father were murdered by Professor Charles Xavier’s evil second personality, Onslaught, and made worse when she was captured and experimented on by mad Nazi scientist Arnim Zola. These experiments made her faster and stronger, and equipped her with an internal, natural bioelectric field that gives her ability to shock enemies at will — earning her the nickname “Jolt” and, eventually, a spot alongside the Thunderbolts. Not only would this be an interesting role for Wong to take on one day, it would also be a fun opportunity for her to reunite with her fellow Beef cast member, Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun, who has joined the Thunderbolts cast in a currently undisclosed role, and the series’ director, Jake Schreier.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Black Lotus

There is actually another and, arguably, more intriguing way that Wong could be involved in the Thunderbolts’ MCU story. This time, however, it would not be as an ally to the team, but as an enemy to one of its members in particular — namely Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. The villain in question is not known to anyone by her real name, but goes by Black Lotus.

The Black Lotus is a highly skilled assassin who wields a deadly, multi-bladed fan and is best known from the comics as one of the most notorious enemies of the Black Widow. While there is very little chance of us seeing this character face off against Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (unless the MCU brought the late Avenger back for another flashback), I think it would be a fun idea to see her reinterpreted as an adversary of Natasha’s sister, Yelena, who has, essentially, taken her place since her death. Not to mention, this role would be a very cool way to see Wong really bring out her bad side in a more diabolical way.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Lady Deathstrike

Then again, on second thought, if we really want to see Wong go bad in the MCU and in a big way, I have an even badder and bigger role in mind. By casting her as this ruthless mutant, Wong would also become a part of, just about, the franchise’s most highly anticipated installment at the moment: its X-Men movies reboot. The villain in question: Lady Deathstrike.

Previously played by Kelly Hu in one of the best X-Men movies so far, 2003’s X2: X-Men United, the mutant otherwise known as Yuriko Oyama has often been a subject of comparison to Wolverine, given that she also possesses a regenerative healing factor, a skeleton coated in Adamantium, and retractable, razor-sharp claws. The major differentiating factor here is that her claws are also her fingernails. This striking character is among the X-Men villains I would love to see reinterpreted for the MCU, especially if Wong was given the chance to bring her to life this time.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Tyger Tiger

Considering the fact that Ali Wong is in the business of making people feel happy with the power of laughter, I can understand if it might be a little jarring to see her play someone so cold and vicious. So, that being said, perhaps we should take baby steps with her MCU induction and instead consider her for the role of a Marvel character who is a more even blend of good and bad, such as Tyger Tiger.

Born Jessán Hoan, this woman used to work at her family’s bank until it was robbed by the cybernetically advanced gang known as the Reavers — previously depicted in 2017’s Logan — who kidnapped her with the intention of making her their financial expert, until she was rescued by the X-Men. However, her survival of the ordeal arose suspicion among her remaining family members, who ostracized her, leading her to seek a new life on the island of Madripoor, where she became a notorious crime lord and frequent ally of one of its most famous inhabitants, Wolverine. I think her unique story is one that would be really interesting to include when the X-Men are brought back in the MCU, and Wong could bring something truly refreshing to the role.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Leiko Wu

While the chance to tell unique stories and portray refreshing characters is one thing, what is the number one reason why actors sign on for superhero titles? The chance to kick some ass, of course, which is something that Wong has not yet done in any of her comic book adaptations so far. Thus, I figured our final potential character choice should be a certified ass-kicker, and one with a lot of potential to show up in the MCU at some point.

A heroic character of this sort who came to mind was Leiko Wu — a woman of Chinese-British ancestry whose expert martial skills make her a trusted ally of Shang-Chi and, eventually, a loving romantic partner of his, too. This warrior would be a fun addition to the upcoming Shang-Chi sequel, especially with Wong in the role.

In addition to being funny, Ali Wong is a talented enough performer to earn the right of being among the actors who have switched sides from DC movies to Marvel movies. Hopefully, one of these characters ends up being her ticket in one day.