Marvel Exec Teases Moon Knight's Future In The MCU, And It's Not How Fans Would Have Guessed

Having already left his mark on the superhero genre with Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse and his cameo as Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (whom he reprised in a major capacity for Across the Spider-Verse). 2022 saw Oscar Isaac joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Moon Knight’s eponymous protagonist. Next month will mark the three-year anniversary of when the series debuted to MCU fans with a Disney+ subscription, and yet there’s still know word on when Moon Knight will resurface. But that doesn’t mean the character doesn’t have a future ahead of him in an upcoming Marvel TV show or even an upcoming Marvel movie, as Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum has teased different plans that are in motion.

Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation over at Marvel, shared with Comicbook that while there are no plans for Moon Knight Season 2, the white-garbed superhero with dissociative identity disorder will return at some point:

So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road.

Honestly, I figured Moon Knight Season 2 was no longer in the cards a long time ago, and that was strengthened by how the Marvel TV landscape has changed in the last few years, as Brad Winderbaum noted. With the exception of Loki, none of the released live-action TV shows set in the MCU have lasted longer than a season. The likes of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, among others, were simply building blocks to either introduce new characters or spend a little extra time with familiar faces before they returned for another movie. Moon Knight, of course, fell into the former category.

But now Marvel Studios is handling its TV shows with a more conventional hand, which resulted in development on Nova, Strange Academy and Terror Inc. being paused last week. For now, Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres next week on the 2025 TV schedule, reflects this strategy best, as it was creatively overhauled in late 2023 after a few episodes had already been shot. The Moon Knight series came from an era that’s now passed, but something is in the works that will bring the character back into play somehow.

I’m glad to hear this for two reasons. First, I’d argue that Moon Knight is the most self-contained MCU project we’ve ever received. Seriously, one can watch the series without any MCU knowledge and not have trouble following along with the story of Marc Spector and his alternate personality Steven Grant as their lives intersected with that of the Egyptian gods. That’s great for accessibility, but I look forward to seeing how Moon Knight interacts with other MCU characters, especially if they’re also supernaturally inclined.

Second, Moon Knight ended with the reveal of a third personality named Jake Lockley, who was in cahoots with Khonshu and responsible for some of the more violent actions during the series that Marc and Steven couldn’t remember. Even if Season 2 won’t be made, this is a lingering plot thread that should be addressed at some point. It wouldn’t even need to take up that much time, I just want to know how long Jake has been around and if Marc and Steven will ever learn about him.

Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for any major Moon Knight-related updates that come in. For now, my money is on him returning in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, although Blade might also be a good fit.