Newest Captain America Rumor For Avengers: Doomsday Could Answer Question About Missing Fantastic Four Scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which is why there are countless rumors and theories about what might go down during its runtime. The latest of these is related to Captain America's teaser, and how it might relate to Fantastic Four: First Steps. Buckle up.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, which is why the fandom has attempted to fill in the blanks. A new rumor that's come to us courtesy of CBM claims that Steve and Peggy, who finally got to be together in Endgame, are actually living in Earth-828. This is the alternate universe that the Fantastic Four occupy in First Steps. And they are occupying the same universe, then it would explain a rumored scene from that movie featuring Chris Evans that never saw the light of day.

Obviously this is just a rumor at this point, but it could offer connective tissue between Steve Rogers and the Fantastic Four, especially related to Avengers: Doomsday. Some even think that Cap returning the Infinity Stones and getting his happy ending with Peggy might have created the alternate universe altogether. Is the the anchor being of Earth-828?

If Peggy and Cap are in that alternate universe, it would make the fact that they are seen with a baby in Doomsday far less complicated. Fans went down a wormhole when that teaser was released, wondering if that means Steve Rogers was unknowingly hooking up with a blood relative when kissing Sharon Carter in Civil War. And if the rumor turns out to be true, it would set up that the Fantastic Four are even more important to the events of Doomsday.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement confirmed that the recently introduced Fantastic Four were going to get some thrilling crossover moments. The Thunderbolts* credit scene set up them meeting The New Avengers, and the Wakanda Doomsday trailer showed The Thing introducing himself to Shuri and M'Baku. Add in that Doom showed up in the final moments of First Steps, and it seems like Marvel's first family will be an important part of the next Avengers movie.

Of course, this is just a rumor at this point, and we should take it with a grain of salt. It's only one of many theories swirling around the internet, which may be a positive sign for how Doomsday will perform in theaters. The pressure is on, especially after box office bombs like The Marvels.

Our questions will finally be answered when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. While we're still almost a year away rom its release, it's unclear when The Russo Brothers will give us more plot details and a full trailer.