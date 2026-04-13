Marvel Fans Have Been Wondering About Chris Pratt’s Future As Star-Lord, And Now There’s Rumor About When He’ll Finally Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, with projects consistently being released in theater and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Longtime fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been curious about when Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would return to the universe, especially after the studio already confirmed he would... eventually. And a new Marvel rumor has offered a possible clue about when Peter Quill might be back on the big screen.

The ending of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 saw the cosmic team go their separate ways, with Peter returning to Earth and reuniting with his grandfather. The movie's closing title card confirmed he'd be back, but there's been no news about when. Scooper MTTSH (via SuperheroHype) recently made a bold claim about when this will occur, posting:

Star-Lord will return in Secret Wars.

Talk about exciting. The Russo Brothers' pair of forthcoming Avengers flicks are arguably the two most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. And while Pratt wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, this report claims that he'll be reprising his signature role in its sequel Secret Wars. Hopefully we get confirmation one way or another about this thrilling news.

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While we should probably take this report with a grain of salt, it would make sense if Chris Pratt got to return to the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars. There are too many heroes to include them all in Doomsday, so perhaps The Russo Brothers will use their second forthcoming movie to bring in new faces. And after filming Infinity War and Endgame, the Parks & Rec star already has a good working relationship with the brothers.

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Of course, it's more than possible that this rumor is false and Star-Lord doesn't have a role in Secret Wars. But with Marvel already claiming that we'd see more of Peter Quill, the pair of upcoming Avengers movies seem like the perfect opportunity to make this happen. And now that Chris Pratt's tenure in Jurassic World is up and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in theaters, his schedule should presumably be more open for another MCU blockbuster. We'll just have to wait and see if a cast list is eventually provided.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list, and Secret Wars will follow suit on December 17th of 2027. Fingers crossed we learn about Star-Lord's return to the shared universe sooner rather than later.