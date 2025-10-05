Marvel’s Namor Actor Gave A Funny Five-Word Response When Asked About His Character Possibly Getting Romantic With Sue Storm In Avengers: Doomsday

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is still very much in the shadows. However, with the flick on the horizon, set to hit the 2026 movie schedule, I’ve been busy speculating about potential character crossovers, and one intriguing possibility is Namor and Sue Storm. In the comics, the Sub-Mariner has a long-standing romantic interest in the Invisible Woman, which leads to tension with her hubby, Reed Richards. So how did the actor behind Namor respond when asked point-blank? Well, it's a pretty funny five-word response.

Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was recently asked if his character's comic book-birthed dynamic with Sue might carry over to the aforementioned upcoming Marvel movie. Appearing on the Aura Series YouTube channel, Huerta laughed and delivered a playful, five-word answer:

I really like Pascal, man.

A smooth move, considering Pedro Pascal played Mister Fantastic, Sue’s on-screen husband, in this year’s Fantastic Four: First Steps. Huerta clearly knows the fans are paying attention, and his playful answer only adds fuel to the speculation fire.

Sue Storm and Namor’s relationship in the comics has always been complicated. Since their first encounter in Fantastic Four #4 (1962), Namor has pursued the Invisible Woman, sometimes even crossing the line into obsession. Sue has remained committed to her husband in most continuities. However, she's occasionally shown a flicker of conflicted attraction to the underwater ruler, especially during moments of emotional distance from Reed.

Over the years, Namor has kidnapped Sue, tried to destroy the surface world to win her over, and inserted himself into the Fantastic Four’s lives more than once. Though their dynamic has played out more dramatically in alternate timelines, even one in which Sue leaves Reed for Namor, the main continuity has always kept her grounded in loyalty, even when temptation knocked. It’s a romantic subplot laced with tension and plenty of moral gray, which could be interesting if the Marvel Cinematic Universe chooses to handle it.

Whether or not the Russo Brothers lean into the Namor-Sue subplot remains to be seen but, given the film’s scale, anything is possible. With Doomsday set to feature more than 25 major Marvel characters, including Marvel multiverse heavy-hitters like Loki and even returning Fox-birthed X-Men, there’s no shortage of opportunities for chaotic new alliances and unexpected chemistry.

Huerta previously opened up about his return as Namor in Avengers: Doomsday, describing the experience as “simpler” compared to Wakanda Forever, where he served as the film’s main antagonist. Speaking on the Azteca late-night show La Resolana Con El Capi, he revealed that with so many characters in play, his role this time around will be smaller, but no less significant. He shared with the outlet:

There are twenty-something characters involved in the story… Which means we are each going to have smaller roles because there needs to be space for all the characters and all the universes.

He also had high praise for Vanessa Kirby, who played Sue Storm in First Steps, calling her “great and spectacular.” So, even if there’s no full-blown love triangle brewing, the chemistry between Namor and the Invisible Woman seems worth keeping an eye on.

Meanwhile, Avengers directors The Russo Brothers are keeping plot details under wraps, a recent rumor suggests the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser may debut with Avatar: Fire and Ash this December. Could that mean our first glimpse of Sue and Namor on screen? We’ll have to wait and see.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to follow the next year. And until we know more, we’ll just have to hold onto those five words and settle for watching all the Marvel movies in order with a Disney+ subscription.