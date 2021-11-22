Matt Damon Addresses Resentment Over Shooting Thor: Love And Thunder In Australia During Lockdown

The entertainment industry came to a screeching halt as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with sets around the world shut down. Eventually filming began again with new health protocols, including Marvel blockbusters like Thor: Love and Thunder. Matt Damon is expected to reprise his Ragnarok role with another cameo, and recently addressed resentment the Australian public may have had about his shooting the new sequel during lockdown.

Thor: Love and Thunder marks franchise star Chris Hemsworth’s second collaboration with Taika Waititi, and principal photography once again occurred down under . Matt Damon was photographed on and off set during his time working on the blockbuster, and recently spoke about the public’s perception of his trip-- especially Australians who were overseas and unable to return home. In his words ,

I understand that resentment; I would feel that too. The only way I can defend that is to say that when we come to work, we’re creating jobs and, you know, we want to keep working.

There you have it. It’s definitely a complicated world we live in, and it seems Matt Damon is trying to understand multiple perspectives when it comes to his work on Thor: Love and Thunder. Because as the Oscar-winning mulihyphenate mentions, Marvel blockbusters also create a ton of jobs.

Matt Damon’s comments about filming Thor: Love and Thunder come from an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald about his new movie Stillwater. Eventually the conversation turned to his hilarious role in the MCU: an Asgardian Actor who plays Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. His return in the upcoming sequel was spoiled as a result of set photos, with Damon pictured alongside Sam Neill and newcomer Melissa McCarthy.

Countless people work on giant blockbusters like Thor: Love and Thunder. And with film sets shut down for months, cast and crew members were no doubt thrilled to return to work. Having principal photography occur in Austalia also offered the opportunity for way more local professionals to be hired. Although Matt Damon feels for Australians who were overseas while he and his co-stars were able to travel down under.

As a reminder, Marvel fans can re-watch Matt Damon’s wild cameo from Thor: Ragnarok below. It’s a prime example of the sensibility Taika Waititi brought to the franchise as a director-writer.

As far as Matt Damon’s role in Thor: Love and Thunder goes, smart money says another Asgardian play will recount the events of Ragnarok. Especially because Melissa McCarthy was spotted wearing a costume resembling that of Cate Blanchett’s Hela. Regardless, it’s clear that the company of actors are going to be showing off their comedic hops.