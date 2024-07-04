The Note Lupita Nyong’o Gave When Her A Quiet Place Co-Star Joseph Quinn Signed On For Fantastic 4
Apparently Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o had some encouraging thoughts for future Human Torch Joseph Quinn after he joined Fantastic 4.
Of all the upcoming Marvel movies that fans are looking forward to, there may be none with quite as much interest as The Fantastic Four. They are the first family of comics, and some of the most important characters in the superhero comic genre, and yet, the previous Fantastic Four film adaptations have been, uneven, at best. Joseph Quinn is getting ready to join the MCU in the upcoming film and it sounds like he’s quite excited for it, thanks to his A Quiet Place: Day One co-star Lupita Nyong’o.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming so big that it’s getting difficult for any other movie to avoid starring actors who play roles in the Disney-owned franchise. Such is the case with A Quiet Place: Day One, which stars Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the Black Panther movies, and Joseph Quinn, who is set to join the Fantastic Four cast as Johnny Storm, The Human Torch. Quinn told People that his costar had been a great help to him, as she’s talked about how much she’s enjoyed working on the MCU movies. Honestly, it sounds like may have played a significant part in getting him to take the role. Quinn said…
Based on the Fantastic Four details we have, the movie is going to be a period piece, set in the 1960s, though not necessarily in a universe that we’ll easily recognize. Of course, it seems likely that at some point, the team will find themselves in the main MCU timeline, so perhaps The Human Torch and Nakia will cross paths at some point.
The fact that making Marvel movies is “a blast” according to Lupita Nyong’o is potentially quite important when you consider what taking an MCU role likely entails. Marvel contracts are frequently for multiple movies, but exactly which movies, and when they’ll be made is frequently unclear. We can expect there are hopes that Fantastic Four will be a franchise of its own, but the characters could just as easily appear in other franchise movies over the next several years.
Making Fantastic Four movies may be a lot of fun, but they’re also a lot of work. Joseph Quinn has started working out with a personal trainer to get ready for the role. Filming is expected to start later this year ahead of the The Fantastic Four's release date which is currently set for just over a year from now, on July 25, 2025.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.