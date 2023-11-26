Paul Rudd Hilariously Shares Story About Working Out ‘Like Thor’ Next To Chris Hemsworth On Endgame: ‘It Didn’t Work’

When an actor is cast as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it comes with a lot of expectations. Not only do you have to satisfy die-hard fans who have a deep love for their favorite characters, but you also have to get in good shape to fill out their superhero costumes. While actors like Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson make it look easy, it takes a lot of work to get in superhero shape. Paul Rudd learned that the hard way when he was cast as Ant-Man. The actor even working out like Chris Hemsworth while training for Avengers: Endgame, but he was still unsuccessful in getting his ideal body.

The Clueless icon recently appeared on the Off Menu podcast, where he opened up about starring in the MCU as one of the funniest characters amongst Earth's Mightiest Heroes. He also spoke about how much hard work goes into making a superhero film. One of the most difficult parts was apparently the diet and exercise routine, which he needed to pull off that shirtless scene in 2015's Ant-Man. Even though he was putting in the work, he wasn’t achieving the results he sought out. He said:

I think I worked out harder than everyone, I would eat better than everyone, and I’d look worse than all of them. I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to kind of look bad.

While Paul Rudd may think he wasn’t in “Avengers” shape, many would likely disagree. He shocked the world when the first photos from Ant-Man were released, and he looked absolutely ripped. He was in amazing physical shape and was even named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" a few years ago. However, I can understand why one might feel a bit small when standing next to Chris Hemsworth while he's in character as Thor or not. Rudd further watching Hemsworth while they were working on Endgame:

I remember on Endgame, Chris Hemsworth would have these Tupperware containers, and he’s eating this gruel of just a mash of stuff. And he’s working out. And you stand next to a guy like that, and I just think, ’What’s the point of any of this? Why am I killing myself when that can exist? And I look at what I’m doing and like, ‘And then this exists.’ I can never achieve that.

Apparently, the “Hemsworth physique” proved unachievable, as the This is 40 lead admitted that he had tried to work out like his co-star and still found it impossible to achieve the same results. He said:

Well, that was the good thing. Ant-Man, it isn’t Thor. But I tried to work out like Thor, and it didn’t work.

More on Marvel Movies (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Marvel Movies In Order: How To Watch The MCU By Release Date And Chronologically

Chris Hemsworth -- as great as he is -- doesn’t feel like a fair standard for any actor to hold themselves to and, luckily, it wasn’t an expectation for the Ant-Man star. Paul Rudd was perfect for the role of Scott Lang, and I don’t think anyone expected the comedic actor to have the same physicality. Aside from his workout routine, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor also is naturally big. Standing at 6'3," Hemsworth has been surfing his entire life and has been starring in the Marvel films since his late 20s. He definitely had a head start -- and also may even just be a unicorn.

Thankfully, Ant-Man’s role within the MCU doesn’t require Paul Rudd to be in Thor-shape, and the costume design makes it easier for the actor to have an easier transition between MCU films. Robert Downey Jr. didn’t have the same physical expectation as his co-stars either, and that may have contributed to his ability to make Marvel movies as long as he did. Hopefully, this is the same for Rudd, and we continue to see him continue to play his iconic character even as we move into new phases of the cinematic universe.

You can see the beloved star in his latest MCU film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (an entry on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases), which is currently streaming now for Disney+ subscribers. For more information on other projects heading to theaters in the near future, check out our release schedule for upcoming Marvel movies.